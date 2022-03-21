Southwestern downs Cougars in 4 innings

In the midst of their first KHSAA season, the Somerset Christian Cougars have been mired in a 4-game losing streak to begin said season. The Cougars welcomed in a cross-town foe for the first time, the Warriors of Southwestern, who themselves had begun the 2022 season 0-3. Someone was going to earn their first victory of the season, and the stands were packed for this one.
The homestanding team would be starting 8th grader Isaiah Hensley on the mound for this game, while the Warriors went with sophomore Wyatt Morgan, who last season only pitched in 6 games (was starting pitcher for 3 of those) and had a 7.13 earned run average with 18 strikeouts. Morgan would prove to be the superior starting pitcher on this occasion, however, as he would only walk 2 batters with no hits to earn himself the no-hitter! As for the offensive side of the plate, the Warriors would use a huge 4th-inning filled with 12 runs to end this game after just 4 innings, with Southwestern taking home their first victory of the season 15-0.
Southwestern started off the top of the first inning with 3 straight singles (by Kolton Durham, Tyler Pumphrey, and Ben Howard), and the bases were loaded quickly for the Warriors. The Cougars' Hensley managed to get a strikeout here and a pop fly to get the Cougars to 2 outs in the inning, but a single to centerfield by Jonah Brock would score himself 2 RBI's and make the score 2-0 for the Warriors. The next batter for Southwestern would fly out to end the top of the 1st. Southwestern's Morgan would retire the first 3 batters in Somerset Christian's lineup (including his first strikeout of the evening) to end the first inning quickly.
The top of the 2nd started out with a double from the Warriors' Travis Burton, but that would be all Southwestern could manage in the top half of the frame, as Hensley managed to get the Cougars out of the jam with a half inning-ending strikeout. Morgan continued his dominant performance on the mound through the bottom of the 2nd, as although he issued his first walk of the game (on the Cougars' Anthony Ray), he managed to strikeout the 3 other batters he faced, as he found his strikeout tally reaching 4 as the 2nd inning came to a close.
Southwestern's Brock would have his 2nd hit of the game (a double to center field) to get a runner in scoring position in the top of the 3rd, and then a sac fly would bring home Southwestern's 3rd run of the game. Following this, with runners on 2nd and 3rd, Hensley managed to get the Cougars out of yet another jam by striking out his 3rd batter and ending the top half of the frame. The Warriors' Morgan would again retire all 3 batters he faced in the bottom of the 3rd, including racking up 2 more strikeouts for a total of 6 so far in the game.
The top of the 4th inning began, and few people would guess how insanely efficient the Southwestern hitting would be in this half inning. With one out and 2 players on base, Morgan would step up to the plate and hit a deep double to center field plus add an RBI to his impressive performance on the mound, making it 4-0. Caleb Ramsey would then hit a sac line drive to 2nd base to score yet another run, making the score 5-0. Following a walk, a single to shallow center field would score 2 more runs, making the score 7-0 for the Warriors. Following this, Somerset Christian would bring in a pitcher for relief, Shadrach Barnett. Following a walk to load the bases, another walk was issued to give the Warriors another run, making it 8-0.
A big shot would follow from Tyler Pumphrey for a double as he would clear the bases, getting 3 RBI's in the process and making the score 11-0, good enough for the run rule to come into effect at the end of the inning if the score held. Another walk followed, and Somerset Christian would bring on yet another pitcher in relief, Gavin Lewis. Following a walk on the first batter he faced, Southwestern's Ramsey would smack a single to center field and grab 2 RBI's, putting the game further out of reach at 13-0. Another single would follow from Brock, and 2 more runs would score after another single, putting the score firmly in Southwestern's favor 15-0. Burton would have a line drive towards shortstop that would get him out, and finally the top of the 4th was over. With little hope of a rally, the Cougars stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the frame, and Morgan would get his 7th and final strikeout on the first batter he faced. The Cougars soon were down to their final out, and although Morgan would issue his 2nd walk of the day, followed by a steal from that player (Charles Scott), a pop fly to first base would end the inning for the Cougars, and Southwestern would win this one in 4 innings 15-0, with Wyatt Morgan getting the no-hitter as well, congrats on a great game!
Somerset Christian falls to 0-5 with the loss, and will next be in action on Thursday, March 24th, as they travel to take on another cross-town foe in the Briar Jumpers of Somerset (2-2) as part of the 12th Region All "A" Classic, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 PM. Southwestern improves to 1-3 on the young season with the victory, and will next be in action on Tuesday at home as they welcome in the Cardinals of Taylor County (3-0), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM, and on Thursday as they travel to take on the Colonels of Whitley County (1-2), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM as well.
