Southwestern downs Lady Cards for district crown

STEARNS - In their annual 48th District Tournament volleyball championship game match-up, Southwestern High School came out on top in a 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 23-35, 25-23) win over Wayne County High School on Tuesday. With their win at McCreary Central High School's Joe S. Williams gymnasium, the Lady Warriors secured their third straight district crown.
After trailing early in the first three sets, the Lady Warriors locked in on the final set to take an early lead, and never relinquished it en route to another district crown.
"This is the biggest game the majority of these girls have played in, so their nerves played a little part in trailing early in sets,"Southwestern High School volleyball coach Mitzi Jones stated. "They didn't act like they were nervous, and once they got on the floor it took them a little while to get going."
"We settled in and lost it a few times, but we finally pulled it together for the win," Jones added. "When we play together we are really, really good. We just have to be reminded to play together."
In the final set, Southwestern raced out to a 6-2 lead off kills by Halle Norvell, Avery Rose, and Kyle Tucker, and aces by Kamryn Young and Norvell. Midway through the set, a kill by Payton Acey and back-to-back kills by Tucker gave the Lady Warriors a nice 16-9 lead. An ace by Wayne County's Mariah Bolin and a kill by Mallory Campbell got the Lady Cards within two points at 19-17. A block by Ashlynn Davidson, two serving aces by Norvell and a kill by Rose gave Southwestern some breathing room at 22-17. However, three kills by Wayne's Campbell pulled the Lady Cards within one point at 23-22. Southwestern closed out the set and match with kills by Norvell, Acey and Young.
After trailing 9-5 in the first set, Southwestern went on a 15 to 5 run to take a commanding 20-14 lead. Acey, Tucker, and Rose provided a large portion of the Lady Warriors' offense in that first-set run. But Wayne County did not make the first set easy for Southwestern with a 6 to 1 run of their own to pull with one at 21-20. A kill and ace by Rose, and an ace by Baylee Collingsworth closed out the first set for the Lady Warriors.
Trailing 14-13 in the second set, Southwestern scored four straight to go up 17-14. The two teams matched points until the set was tied at 21-21. Southwestern's Acey, Tucker, and Norvell made kills to close out the second set.
Wayne County came out on fire in the third set by taking an early 10-3 lead. Kills, by Jaden McCellan (2), Sydney Alley (2), Bowlin and Addy Rice led the early Lady Cards' charge. Two kills, a block and two serving aces by Norvell pulled the Lady Warriors within three at 13-10. However, Wayne County countered with kills by Campbell, Alley, and McCellan to open up a 17-10 lead. Kills by Tucker (2) and Norvell, and an ace by Paige Truett pulled the Lady Warriors within a point at 21-20. With the score tied at 23-23, Southwestern made two errors to give the Lady Cardinals their only set of the match.
"We were hitting balls as hard as we could, but we were hitting them right at them and Wayne County kept popping them up," Jones stated. "That deflated us, but I am glad we pulled it out."
Southwestern was led offensively by Kylee Tucker with 11 kills, and three blocks. Avery Rose had 11 kills and an ace. Payton Acey had nine kills and three blocks. Halle Norvell had seven kills, one block, and five serving aces.
For Wayne County, Mallory Campbell had 13 kills, one block and two aces. Sydney Alley had eight kills, and Jaden McCellan had six kills.
Local players named the 48th District All-Tournament Team were Payton Acey, Kyle Tucker, Avery Rose, and Katie Shaw from Southwestern; and from Wayne County was Mallory Campbell, Addy Rice and Mariah Bolin.
Both Southwestern (15-13) and Wayne County (25-11) will advance to the 12th Region Tournament to be held next week at Rockcastle County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
