Pulaski County High School hosted a triple-header on Saturday morning between the homestanding Lady Maroons, Southwestern, and defending 12th Region Champions West Jessamine. With two of these teams expected to be the main contenders for this year's region crown, along with a Pulaski squad that is expected to continue to get better, the matches on the day were expected to be hotly contested.
The first two games went about how one would expect, with West Jessamine first defeating Pulaski County 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-18). However, the Warriors managed to take one set against their rivals in West Jessamine, eventually falling 3-1 (20-25, 25-6, 25-10, 25-19).
In the final game of the morning, the two cross-town foes met in Pulaski and Southwestern, with both having something to prove in this one. Although Pulaski played really well in spots, there was no stopping the Warriors from taking this one, with Southwestern winning 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-7).
Southwestern head coach Mitzi Jones was happy with her team's effort in both games they played.
"It felt good to get the win against Pulaski. We knew the West Jessamine game would be tough, but we were pleased that we came out on fire the first set. We kind of relaxed a little bit too much after that, but I'm really pleased with how we played today, and it showed us everything we have to work on in the future," she explained.
Likewise, head coach of the Lady Maroons, McKenzie McCollum, was also pleased with how her team faired in both games, with the team clearly showing how much they have improved over the past few years.
"Although it was not the outcome we wanted, we did some very great things. Our girls fought hard and made our opponents work for every point. The great thing about facing two strong teams early on is it allows us to identify our weaknesses and make those changes moving forward," she stated.
The first set was a close one to begin with, as both teams fought out to a 7-7 tie early. However, Southwestern would then turn the set completely in their favor, going on a 15-4 run to lead it 22-11 late. Sophomore Halle Norvell would take over in part during this run, grabbing 3 kills and an ace. The Warriors would close out the set with a kill each coming from junior Payton Acey and senior Sydney York, as well as the set-clinching point via an ace from senior Kamryn Young.
Pulaski would flip the script to begin the 2nd set, getting out to an early 5-0 advantage following a block from senior Seanna Mullins and a kill from junior Maggie Holt. Southwestern then went on yet another run, outscoring the Lady Maroons 21-7 throughout the middle stages of the set to lead this set 21-12.
Pulaski would mount a comeback during the set, going on a 6-1 run to trim the deficit to just 22-18 after an ace from senior Abigail Clevenger and a block and 3 straight stops at the net by senior Calli Eastham. Southwestern would recover and eventually win the set 25-19 after a kill and an ace from sophomore Chloe Mabe.
The third set was all Warriors, as they had full momentum at that point, with Southwestern claiming the set and thus the game 25-7. Southwestern was led through the set by a dominant stretch of 3 aces from senior Baylee Collingsworth and the game-clinching kill from sophomore Adison Black.
Pulaski's leaders in the game were Holt with four kills, Clevenger with two aces, senior Ellen Cherry with 14 digs, and senior Elizabeth Dalton with five assists. Southwestern was led by seven kills from Mabe, five aces a piece from Norvell and Collingsworth, 10 digs a piece from Norvell, senior Kaylee Young, and senior Ally Albert, and 26 assists from Norvell.
Pulaski will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Casey County for district action, with the game scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Southwestern will also be on the road for district play, as they will travel just up the road to Somerset Christian for a match with the Lady Cougars, with game time for that scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.