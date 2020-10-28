Southwestern downs Pulaski in three

The Southwestern Warriors volleyball team won three straight sets over their cross town rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, to advance to the 12th Region semi finals.
"There is always a lot of pressure going into the first game of any tournament, but I feel like overall my girls played really well," said Southwestern head coach Melissa Gaunce. "Our defense was on point tonight. Kami Wilson, our libero, played one of the best games she's played all year."
The Warriors came out on fire, and never let off the gas. They opened the first set with a 6-2 run featuring a pair of aces from junior Emmie Vanover and a kill each for senior Payton Brock and junior Avery Rose, both off am assist from senior Maddy Foster.
Pulaski's two points during the early Southwestern run came from a pair of kills by senior Lindsey Horn off assists from senior Molli Nelson.
The Maroons attempted to get back on track the whole first set, but struggled to maintain any consistency and dropped the set 25-14.
Throughout the set Southwestern was putting the ball to the floor hard over and over and had four kills each by Vanover and Brock, three kills by junior Katie Shaw, and a single by Rose. Every Warrior kill in the first set was assisted by Foster, and they also had the pair of aces by Vanover, and another ace by senior Kami Wilson to help them to their dominant first set win.
For the remainder of the set Pulaski had another kill by Horn off an assist from Nelson and a kill by Nelson.
The second set started off much different than the first. The Maroons opened the set with a 4-1 and the set was very competitive early.
While Pulaski got ahead early, Southwestern quickly bounced back and tied up the set 8-8 with the help of kills from Rose and Foster, and a block by Vanover.
From that point, the Warriors slowly pulled away and finished very strong with a 10-2 run that closed the set 25-15.
From the tie, Southwestern had a single kill by Vanover, and three kills each by Brock and Rose, five assists from Foster, an assist from senior Leah Hollis, a pair of aces from Shaw, a single ace by Hollis, and three aces from junior Paige Truett.
During the second set, the Maroons had a kill from Horn off an assist from Nelson, an ace by Nelson, and a block each by Horn, and sophomore Calli Eastham.
Pulaski really upped their game for the final set and battled hard throughout it, but the Warriors were able to combat their play and win the close set 25-20.
Throughout the final set, the Maroons had three kills from senior Lyndsey Parmelee, two from Horn, and one from freshman Maggie Holt, assists from Nelson, a block by Horn, and an ace each for Nelson and junior Abigail Vacca.
Southwestern had three kills from Shaw, two from Rose and Vanover, and singles from Hollis, Foster, and sophomore Kylee Tucker, six assists from Foster, two assists from Hollis, a block by Rose, and an ace by Foster.
The big three set victory will send Southwestern to the semi finals of 12th Region where they will face the Mercer County Titans tonight at West Jessamine High School at 8:30 PM. The Pulaski County Maroons finished their season with an overall record of 8-6.
"I hope they continue to play hard and have fun," said Gaunce. "They are an amazing team when they get out there and play their game. We had several missed serves tonight so I'm hoping that was just nerves and tomorrow night will be much better."
