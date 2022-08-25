Facing 3 teams in the span of 5 days is never easy for any team, let alone when all 3 opponents figure to be some of the toughest competition in a stacked 12th Region. Southwestern would face off against Rockcastle on Thursday evening, with the Rockets searching for their first victory against the Warriors since 2005.
The Warriors were able to defeat Rockcastle in straight sets 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20), even though the Rockets put up a tremendous fight. Head coach of the Warriors Mitzi Jones sees great potential in her team and was very pleased with the way they played tonight.
“I have all the confidence in the world that this team can win ball games when they are mentally there, and they were ready to go tonight and they played well,” she stated.
The two teams started off the game trading momentum, with early points coming by way of junior Payton Acey, sophomore Chloe Mabe, and senior Kaylee Young. Rockcastle got a huge boost early when senior Kylee Burns had four straight points, two via kills and two via aces.
Despite being down 16-11 midway through the set, Southwestern managed to go on a 14-3 run to take the first set 25-19. They were led by kills from numerous players, as well as a set-clinching ace from senior Kamryn Young.
It looked to be the same set up early in the second set, with the two teams being tied at seven points a piece. Acey had a dominant stretch to begin the game scoring 3 kills. However, the Warriors would soon kick it into overdrive and go on a 14-5 run to lead the set late 21-12, with Kamryn Young scoring 2 straight aces as well. An error from the Rockcastle side would give the set to Southwestern 25-16.
The Warriors looked to have complete control in the beginning stages of the third set, with kills coming early from Mabe (3) and Kaylee Young (2), as well as an ace from sophomore Halle Norvell, as they led it 10-5. It looked further out of reach for the Rockets as they trailed 19-13 later into the set.
The Rockets fought back however, going on a 7-3 run to trail 22-20 following a well-placed ace from senior Allison McCoy and a kill from senior Hallie Brown. Southwestern would score the final 3 points of the set, getting a kill from senior Kylee Tucker and the game-winning ace from Norvell, to take the set and game from Rockcastle 25-20.
Southwestern improves to 4-1 on the season, and will be back in action on Tuesday, as they welcome in a district foe in Wayne County, with games scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.