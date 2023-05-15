SOMERSET — The Southwestern Warriors used a six-run third inning to erase 3-1 deficit Monday on their way to a 14-4, five-inning win over Somerset Christian School in the opening round of the 48th District Tournament at Somerset Christian School.
With the win the Warriors advance to Tuesday’s championship game against the winner of Monday’s second contest, the Wayne County Cardinals.
The Warriors handled the Cougars pretty easily in each of the previous two meetings between the two clubs earlier this season, allowing only one run in each game.
Monday the homesteading Cougars proved to be a much tougher matchup for the top-seeded Warriors than many people expected heading into the contest.
Somerset Christian jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and things looked good for the Cougars.
Junior Shadrach Barnett lead off with a single to left field then came around to score on a two-out double to left by senior Parker Lonesky to get the Cougars on the board.
One batter later, junior Charles Scott brought Lonesky home with a single to left to make it 2-0 Cougars.
Southwestern cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning on a walk, a Cougars error and a Jonah Brock sacrifice fly.
Somerset Christian extended the lead to 3-1 in the top of the second when freshman Isiah Hensley scored on a bases-loaded walk by Scott.
But that’s when the Southwestern offense came alive, led by the bat of junior Daniel Case, who finished the game going 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, a triple and three runs scored.
A leadoff double by Case, a walk and a pair of fielder’s choice groundouts by Jayce Gager and Caleb Ramsey and just like that the game was tied at 3-3.
After Wyatt Morgan drew a walk and Kyle West was hit by a pitch to load the bases, senior Ben Howard lined a triple down the left-field line to clear the bases and give the Warriors their first lead at 6-3.
Freshman Jonah Brock brought Howard home with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 7-3.
Somerset Christian battled back and added a run in the top of the fourth inning when Barnett reached on a fielder’s choice then scored on a Southwestern throwing error to make it 7-4.
The Warriors added five more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 12-4 lead. Case had a triple while Joan Gallagher, Wyatt Morgan and Ben Howard each had RBI singles in the inning.
Southwestern closed out the contest with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Case double, Gallagher single, Jayce Gager walk and a Somerset Christian error to make the final 14-4.
Travis Burton started and got the win for the Warriors going three innings and allowing three runs on four hits with a pair of walks while striking out five batters.
Gallagher pitched one inning in relief allowing a run on no hits, two walks and two errors. Hunter Lewis recorded two strikeouts in one scoreless inning of relief to close out the game
For Somerset Christian, Hensley went the distance on the mound giving up 14 runs on nine hits, while walking four batters and striking out two.
The game between Southwestern and Wayne County for the 48th District title will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday
