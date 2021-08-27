Southwestern downs Wayne County in district soccer match

MONTICELLO – The Southwestern High School boys soccer team picked up a district win in their 3-0 victory over Wayne County High School on Thursday. The Warriors scored all three goals in the opening half to secure the win.
Southwestern senior Hayden Shadoan got the game's first score when he absolutely smashed one from right outside the eighteen. It hit the underside of the crossbar and fell across the goal line.
Junior Ruan Vu was able to finish one off in traffic for the Warriors' second score of the match. Junior Caleb Perrin scored the Warriors' final goal of the match.
Wayne County senior keeper Andy Santiz had eight saves in the match. Southwestern sophomore keeper Gavin Lawson had four saves on the day.
Southwestern will travel to Somerset Christian School on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Wayne County (2-1) will host Casey County on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
