After dropping their first district game of the season on Friday, the Warriors were back in action on Saturday as they traveled to South Warren for the Sparty Classic where they played LaRue County. Southwestern would unfortunately drop their second straight contest by a score of 61-38.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Eli Meece who had 14 points to be the lone Southwestern player in double figures. Zachary Hutchinson scored seven points while Maddox Mink added six while also having nine rebounds. Other scorers included Jarrett Simpson with four, JJ Hutchinson with three, and Adam Marcum and Blake Bolin with two each. LaRue County was led by 17 points from junior Daniel Allen.
Southwestern falls to 2-3 on the year and will next be in action on Tuesday where they will host Somerset Christian for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
