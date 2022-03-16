Southwestern drops season opener to West Jessamine

The Southwestern Warriors kicked off their 2022 baseball season at home on Tuesday evening, welcoming in the West Jessamine Colts. The Warriors come into this season extremely young, as there are only two seniors on this year's roster, OF Hayen Hall and LHP/1B Tyler Pumphrey. Pumphrey got the first start of the season and starting against him for West Jessamine was a freshman in Landon Davis. Pumphrey is the best of the pitchers returning for the Warriors, as he finished last season with 10 games started (the most on the team) and had a 4.47 earned run average. Although the seniority would lie with Southwestern on the mound, a frustrating performance through 4 innings for the pitching crew for Southwestern, along with a rather stagnant offense, would lead West Jessamine to a rather dominant 9-0 rout of the Warriors on both of their opening nights.
The scoring would start quickly for the Colts, as in the top of the first a double from Riley Uhls would bring home Aubrey Kearns for a quick 1-0 lead. The Colts would add 1 more run following a single, and after just half an inning, the Colts would hold a 2-0 lead over the Warriors. Despite giving up 2 earned runs, Pumphrey would be able to get his first strikeout of the season during the top of the 1st. West Jessamine's Davis would retire the first 3 batters (including 1 strikeout) in the bottom half of the first, with the offense for Southwestern looking rather tepid to begin the game.
Pumphrey was able to escape the top of the 2nd inning with only minor damage, only allowing a single from Andrew Wilkins, while also picking up his 2nd strikeout of the evening. In the bottom of the 2nd, Davis was able to strike out 2 of the 3 batters to continue his no-hitter.
Following a double from Hayden Smith of West Jessamine to open the top of the 3rd, Riley Uhls was able to hit a single and bring Smith home, giving the Colts a 3-0 lead. Following this, Ryan Long attempted a bunt, but Southwestern's Wyatt Morgan was able to make a fantastic diving catch from behind the plate. Mason Clark was able to hit a single to right field that scored Riley Uhls, making the score 4-0 for West Jessamine. An error on a throw following a single from Silas Marshall scored another run, and following the 3rd strikeout for Pumphrey, the Warriors were trailing 5-0 following the top of the 3rd. West Jessamine's Davis continued his no hitter through the bottom of this inning, striking out 2 more players along the way.
The top of the 4th inning blew the game wide open for the Colts, as following 2 walks issued by Pumphrey, Riley Uhls hit a double to the warning track for another RBI and to make the score 6-0. Following another walk by Pumphrey (this time a "hit by pitcher" to Long), Pumphrey's day was done with 5 earned runs given up, and Southwestern looked to Hunter Lewis to calm the tide with the bases loaded at this point. However, the errors would begin to pile up for the Warriors, as following 2 more walks and 2 wild pitches, the Colts had increased their lead to 9-0, just 1 run away from enacting the mercy rule in the 5th inning. Lewis would get his first strikeout of the game to finally end the top of the 4th. In the bottom of the 4th, Davis would earn his 5th and final strikeout of the night, although he would lose his no-hit bid following a single from Lewis.
For the top of the 5th, Southwestern would turn to right-handed pitcher Braden Morrow, and although there was a huge risk of a 10th run being scored, as following multiple wild pitches and a walk there was a runner on 3rd, Morrow was able to calmly get 2 strikeouts in the quarter, finally putting a bit of a restraint on the West Jessamine offense. West Jessamine would finally pull Davis in the bottom of the inning, and would replace him with Hayden Peters, another freshman. Although it looked like the Southwestern offense may finally be coming alive following a deep single from Morgan, Peters would then strike out 3 straight batters to end the 5th inning.
The final 2 innings were mostly a defensive affair, as no runs would be scored on either side. After the final out was scored by West Jessamine in the bottom of the 7th, a lineout to Peters, the Colts would defeat the Warriors 9-0 in both teams' first game of the 2022 season.
Southwestern will fall to 0-1 to begin the season and have two games coming up at the end of this week. First off, on Thursday, March 17, they will travel to take on the Rebels of Casey County. Then, on Friday, March 18, they will travel to take on the Rebels of Boyle County. Both games' first pitch is scheduled for 6 PM.
