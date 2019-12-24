Southwestern drops second straight nail-bitter

After winning their first seven games of the season, the Southwestern High School boys basketball team dropped back-to-back two-point margin games. On Sunday in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, Southwestern fell to Danville 61-59.
The game looked to be heading into overtime when Danville scored on a desperation buzzer-beater to snatch one away for the Warriors.
Senior Jon Wood scored a career-high 21 points for the Warriors. Brayden Sims scored 9 points, Tanner McKee scored 8 points, Andrew Smith scored 6 points, Cameron Pierce scored 4 points, and Chase Eastham scored one point.
McKee had 4 rebounds, Eastham had 4 steals, Hunter Coffey had 5 rebounds, Smith had 6 assists, Wood had 6 rebounds, and Sims had 13 rebounds.
Southwestern (7-2) will host Central Magnet on Friday, Dec. 7 in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.