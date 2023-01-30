On Friday night, the Southwestern Warriors managed to do something they haven't done in the last three meetings with the Wayne County Cardinals, win. Indeed, for the first time since 2021, the Warriors managed to eke out a 56-54 victory over the home-standing Cardinals. Head coach Jeron Dunbar was elated following the game to say the least.
"This was a major win for our program. I believe this was the most complete and smartest game we played this season. Connor Hudson was huge for us tonight and made some big plays on both ends of the floor. Offense has been our struggle but we played much more within the flow of the system and made better decisions. It was a total team effort. Wayne has been playing as good as anyone in the region as of late. Hopefully we keep building off the momentum of this game," he expounded.
The Warriors were led by 23 points from Connor Hudson and 16 points from Eli Meece. Zachary Hutchinson scored six, Campbell Coffey added five and Maddox Mink, Blake Bolin and JJ Hutchinson each scored two points apiece. Wayne County was led by a double-double from freshman Kendall Phillips, who had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Southwestern improves to 9-13 for the season and the Warriors will be back in action on Tuesday when they will play district and crosstown rival Somerset Christian at 7:30 p.m. in the Cougar Den.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.