The Warriors were looking to snap out of the funk they found themselves in as of late after falling in three straight contests. For a majority of the ball game against Casey County on Tuesday, it looked like that losing streak was going to continue. However, a furious rally in the bottom of the seventh inning led them to a 4-3 victory over the Rebels.
Southwestern was led by a three RBI triple from Ben Howard that tied the game up in the seventh frame. The game-winning run was scored by Howard as he stole home plate following a dropped third strike. The Warriors used three different pitchers in the contest, with both Wyatt Morgan and Cameron Shipp going two innings apiece. Morgan earned four strikeouts in his time on the mound. Hunter Lewis earned the victory, going three innings and allowing just one hit with two strikeouts. Casey County was led by an RBI apiece from three different batters.
The Southwestern Warriors improve their record to 13-14 and will be back in action on Thursday as they host the Boyle County Rebels at 6 p.m.
