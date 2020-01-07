Southwestern edged out by Lawrenceburg IN

COVINGTON - After an injury in a holiday tournament, Southwestern senior Cole Dysinger came back and found his form by scoring a team-high 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. However, the Warriors fell to Lawrenceburg, IN, 55-52 in the Not Quite Hawaii Challenge on Saturday.
The Warriors played one of their better gams of the season by committing only four turnovers, but Lawrenceburg only turned the ball over three times and were able to hang on for the narrow win. The game was tied at 41-41 after three periods.
Hunter Coffey scored 10 points, Brayden Sims scored 9 points, Jon Wood scored 5 points, Andrew Smith scored 3 point, Chase Eastham scored 3 points, Tanner McKee scored 2 points, and Andrew Jones scored 2 points.
McKee had 2 rebounds, Hunter Coffey had 6 assists, Wood had 6 rebounds, and Sims had 12 rebounds.
Southwestern (9-5) travels to Garrard County on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.