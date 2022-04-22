Southwestern explodes for 12 runs in last two frames for walk-off win over Somerset  

In their first meeting in nearly five years, the Somerset and Southwestern high school softball game was a battle until the Lady Warriors broke the game open scoring 12 runs in the fifth and six innings in a walk-off 15-4 victory on Friday night at the War Path.
Going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Jumpers held a 4-3 lead, but the Lady Warriors exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. With the bases load, Aimee Johnson reached base on a Somerset outfield error to score Alyssa Raleigh and Brooklyn Marcum – who was courtesy running for Kaitlyn Gwin. Lexi Martin hit an infield single to score Hanah Ellis – courtesy running for Kylie Dalton. Brynn Troxell hit an infield single to score Johnson. Jordyn McDonald singled to centerfield to score Martin.
Now up 8-4, the Lady Warriors finished off the game with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gwin doubled to left field to score Raleigh. Dalton hit a two run-homer to left field to score Marcum – who was courtesy running for Gwin. In back-to-back homers, Johnson hit a solo shot over the left field fence to put Southwestern up 12-4.
After the Lady Warriors loaded the bases again in the bottom of the sixth inning, McDonald cleared the bags with a triple to right field. McDonald’s walk-off three-RBI triple scored Regan Peters – courtesy running for Sidney Hansen, Martin and Nelson.
Southwestern got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when Martin doubled to left field to score Ellis – who was courtesy running for Dalton.
Somerset took their first lead in the top of the third inning, at 2-1, when Jasmine Peavey dropped a two-RBI single to right field to score Kaley Harris and Addison Langford.
Southwestern took the lead back at 3-2 in the bottom of third inning after scoring two runs. Raleigh doubled to center field to score Ashtyn Hines. Gwin double to center field to score Raleigh.
But Somerset battled back with two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to regain the lead at 4-3. Harris doubled to right field to score Jazlynn Shadoan. Langford hit an infield single to score Harris.
For Southwestern, Martin hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. McDonald had two hits and drove in four runs. Raleigh had three hits, scored three runs, and drove in a run. Gwin had two hits and drove in two runs. Dalton had two hits, drove in two runs, scored a run and hit her second homer in two days.
Southwestern’s Kaitlyn Gwin got the win in the pitcher’s circle in six innings of work. Gwin allowed no earned runs and struck out eight batters.
For Somerset, Harris had a hit, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Peavey had a hit and drove in two runs. Langford had a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run.
Somerset (14-8) will travel to Rockcastle County on Tuesday for a district game. Southwestern (10-5) will host South Laurel on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.