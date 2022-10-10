Monday night, the Southwestern Lady Warriors played in the first round of the 12th Region Tournament against Lincoln County. The Warriors are coming off the 48th District Championship and an eight-game winning streak, with their last loss coming to Boyle County. Southwestern was also trying to get back to the region championship game for the second year in a row, falling in a heartbreaker to West Jessamine.
The Warriors would give it their all in this one, battling back and forth against the Patriots before ultimately falling 5-4. Head coach Nick Stringer was admittedly emotional following the conclusion of the game.
“I have been coaching these seniors since they were in seventh grade. They have worked so hard this season and we could not overcome injuries,” he explained.
Lincoln County would be the first to score off a fast break from senior Payton Byrd with just a minute gone in the game, giving the Patriots a 1-0 lead.
Senior Jadyn Campbell would put her first goal in with 31 minutes to go in the first half, before another goal would come with 14 minutes to go in the half, giving the Warriors a brief 2-1 lead.
The Lady Patriots would get their second goal off the foot of junior Hallie Stafford with 6 minutes to go in the half.
The first half would end with the two teams tied up at 2-2.
With 32 minutes to go, senior Sydney Jones would head the ball into the net for the next Southwestern goal, giving them a 3-2 lead.
With 17 minutes to go, Stafford would get her second goal of the game, bringing it to a 3-3 tie.
Lincoln County would be awarded a penalty kick with 12 minutes to go in the game, where Stafford would collect her third goal of the game to give herself the hat trick, putting the Patriots on top 4-3.
Lincoln County sophomore Ella Franklin would then score the fifth goal of the game for the Patriots to give them a two-goal cushion.
Southwestern would be assessed a penalty kick with 3:26 to go, with senior Haylee Flynn would step up to take the shot. It would connect to give the Warriors a few minutes to tie the game back up.
Senior goalkeeper Lauren Tyler had several amazing saves, but ultimately it wouldn’t be enough, as the Warriors would fall 5-4 to end their season.
Southwestern’s season concludes with a 13-5-1 record. Congratulations to the Warriors on their accomplishments this season, and congratulations to the following players who finished up their careers on their home pitch: Sue Avina, Jadyn Campbell, Ashlan Cunnagin, Jennifer Flores, Haylee Flynn, Sydney Jones, Emily Morrow, Carinne Souders, Lauren Tyler, and Caitlin Williams.
Lincoln County advances to the 12th Region Semis on Wednesday to play Somerset.
