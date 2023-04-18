Southwestern continued district play on the road on Monday evening, heading down to Monticello to take on the Cardinals of Wayne County. On a two-game losing streak, the Warriors were looking for something positive and were also looking for a 3-0 start in district. However, the Cardinals had something different in mind and scored multiple runs in almost every inning of play, with Southwestern falling by a score of 12-2 in five innings of action.
The Warriors’ lone RBI on the evening was scored by Caleb Ramsey. Jayce Gager had two hits, with Ramsey, Jonas Gallagher and Jonah Brock all having one apiece. Ben Howard got the start on the mound and struck out three over the course of four innings of work. Wayne County was led by three RBI’s from junior Dylan Tucker, with senior Kason Pitman pitching a complete game and striking out five.
Southwestern’s record now sits at 7-11 for the season and the Warriors will have the second game in their series against Wayne County on Tuesday evening, with the Warriors being the home team this time and hoping for the split.
