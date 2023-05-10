After bad weather cancelled their contest on Monday, the Southwestern Warriors began the final week of the regular season on Tuesday with a home match against the Mercer County Titans, who are one of the hottest teams in the 12th Region currently, winning their last five contests. The game between the two opponents was heavy on pitching and defense, as only four runs were scored between the two schools. Eventually, Southwestern fell by a score of 3-1.
The Warriors were led by their lone RBI from Kyle West. Jonas Gallagher, Wyatt Morgan and Jackson Couch recorded hits in the ball game. Jayden Taylor threw a complete game on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits over the course of the seven innings while striking out one. Mercer County’s lone RBI was hit by junior Will Johnson and freshman pitcher Jeran Layton also pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven.
Southwestern falls to 14-18 with the loss and the Warriors will host the top team in the 13th Region in Whitley County on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.