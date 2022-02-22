Southwestern falls just short of upset vs McCreary Central

The Southwestern Warriors have been through it all this season, coming into the post season with one of the worst records in the 12th Region at 5-23, yet still only needing one win to clinch an unlikely spot in the Region tournament. Stood in front of them, however, was a roadblock by the name of McCreary Central, playing likewise for a spot in the region tournament in their home gym even, and a team that had had the Warriors number this season, with Southwestern going 0-2 in their home-and-home series against the Raiders this season. Additionally, McCreary Central came into this night winning 4 in a row to close out the regular season. Despite multiple furious comebacks throughout the game, including one coming super late into the 4th quarter, fiery 3-point shooting from the Raiders plus the insane Raider fan base did in the Warriors on this night, as their season came to a disappointing close following this 71-65 loss to McCreary Central.
The game started with a McCreary Central basket by Kyle Stephens, and it was immediately followed up by a bucket from Southwestern's Heagan Galloway, tying the game at 2 a piece. The game was tight throughout the middle stages of the first quarter, with the game still tied at 11 halfway through. Southwestern would get early buckets from Andrew Jones (6 points) and Campbell Coffey (3 points), while McCreary Central would be driven by Stephens (4 points), Trey Davis (3 points), and Trent Conatser (2 points). However, the Raiders would go on a 9-2 over the reaminder of the quarter to take a 20-13 lead into the next quarter of action, following points scored by Davis (3), Stephens (4), and Carson McKinney (2).
The Warriors would rally early in the 2nd quarter by going on a quick 7-2 run to trim the deficit to just 2 points at 22-20, following made baskets by JJ Hutchinson (3 points), Connor Hudson (2 points), and Galloway (2 points). The rest of the quarter was a lot of back-and-forth action, with McCreary Central slightly outscoring Southwestern 11-10 over the rest of the quarter to go into the break with a 33-30 lead over the Warriors. Southwestern was led through the remainder of the quarter by great play from Hudson (3 points), Coffey (1 point), Jones (3 points off of a beautiful spin move plus the foul), and Eli Meece (3 points). The Raiders were led by points scored here from Stephens (5) and Noah Loudermilk (6).
Southwestern opened up the 2nd half with 5 straight points from Hutchinson, and the game was tied at 35 all early in the 3rd quarter. In fact, a few minutes later, the game was still tied, with both teams at the 40-point mark. However, the Raiders went on a huge 12-4 run over the rest of the 3rd quarter to take an 8-point advantage (52-44) into the final quarter of this 48th District Semi-Finals. McCreary Central was led on this run by scoring from Conatser (3 points), Stephens (4 points), Loudermilk (3 points), and McKinney (2 points), while Southwestern's last 4 points of the quarter were scored by Jones (2) and Hutchinson (2).
It looked like all hope was lost for the Warriors early in the 4th quarter, as the Raiders outscored them early 11-7 to take a 63-51 lead towards the middle of the quarter. The Raiders were led early by points scored from Conatser (2), Maddux McKinney (3), and Stephens (6), while the Warriors had their points scored early by Meece (2), Hutchinson (2), Coffey (2), and Jones (1). At this point, unfortunately, the Raiders' top player Stephens twisted his ankle (it appeared) pretty badly and had to leave the game. Prayers up to him that it wasn't too serious. There seemed to be a big momentum shift at this point, as the Warriors went on a 12-3 run to trim the deficit to just 3 points at 66-63 with just around 2 minutes left in the ball game. Southwestern was led on this huge run by great play from Jones (6 points) and Meece (6 points). Those 2 players tried to will Southwestern to a monumental upset at this point, but it just wasn't meant to be on this night for these Warriors (and believe me, they completely lived up to their name during this game), as following made free throws from Loudermilk (2), Davis (2), and M. McKinney (1), the Raiders would win as the buzzer sounded 71-65, clinching their spot in the 48th District Championship and also a spot in the 12th Region Tournament. A terrible ending for the Warriors on this night, but they have nothing to lower their heads over, a fantastic effort by them that came up just short.
The Raiders were led by 3 double-digit performers: Kyle Stephens with 23 points (game-high), Noah Loudermilk with 14 points, and Trey Davis with 11 points. Southwestern was led by 3 players in double figures as well: Andrew Jones with 22 points, Eli Meece with 14 points, and JJ Hutchinson with 12 points. They also had contributions from Campbell Coffey (8 points), Connor Hudson (5 points), and Heagan Galloway (4 points). The season is now officially over for Southwestern, and I want to give a shoutout to their seniors for representing the school with honor: Andrew Branscum, Andrew Jones (who put in an absolutely brilliant performance in his last high school game), and Dylan Lay. Congratulations to them! The 48th District Boys Championship will be on Friday night at McCreary Central, and it will be between the hosting Raiders and the #1 seed in the district, the Wayne County Cardinals, with tip-off scheduled for 7 PM.
