Southwestern falls short to Bryan Station

In a down-to-the-wire game on Friday night at the Wigwam, the Southwestern High School boys basketball team just came up short in a 58-56 set back to the visiting Defenders of Bryan Station.
Midway through the second quarter, the Warriors fell behind by 11 points, but went on a 10 to 2 run to open the third quarter to take their first lead since the opening of the game.
Southwestern senior Braydon Sims came out past the free throw line to sink a 16-footer to tie the game at 42-42 to end the third quarter.
The visiting Defenders raced out to take a 48-43 lead in the opening of the fourth quarter and were able to lead for most of the final period. With just over a minute left in the game, Bryan Station led 57-5.
Cole Dysinger hit a free throw, and Tanner McKee nailed a trey to close the Defenders' lead to 57-55 with 40 seconds left in the game.
The Defender came up empty after missing the front end of the bonus, giving the Warriors a chance to get back into the game with 30 seconds left. With the clock winding down to 3 seconds, Sims found McKee under the basket. McKee was fouled in the act of shooting.
McKee hit the first free throw, but missed the second after a Defender called timeout. The Warriors quickly fouled and the Defenders made one free throw and missed the second attempt. Andrew Jones got the rebound and took a long range desperation shot a the buzzer. Jones could not convert the last-second shot, as the Warriors lost their second straight game.
Andrew Smith scored back-to back baskets and Sims scored inside to start the game out to give the Warriors the early 7-4 lead. However, the Defenders hit three three-pointers in the opening quarter to run out to a 21-14 lead.
Bryan Station opened up their largest lead at 32-21 with 2:08 left in the half. Sims scored an 'old fashion' three-point play and McKee hit two free throws to pull the Warriors within six points with 1:16 left in the half. Southwestern trailed Bryan Station 35-28 at halftime.
The Warriors tighten up their defense and made big run on the Defenders to open the second half. Hunter Coffey scored on a layup, Sims scored a bucket inside and hit a free throw, Chase Eastham hit a three-pointer, and Dysinger scored on a driving four-footer to give Southwestern a 38-37 lead with 3:40 left in the third.
Bryan Station hit three more treys in the fourth to keep them a step ahead of the charging Warriors. Andrew Jones hit a trey and Hunter Coffey scored on a layup to pull the Warriors within one point at 52-51 with 3:20 left in the game. However a trey and two made free throws, gave Bryan Station a 57-51 lead with 1:08 left in the game.
Brayden Sims led the Warriors with 15 points, while Tanner McKee scored 11 points.
Southwestern (9-4) will travel to Holy Cross, on Saturday, Jan. 4, to play Lawrenceburg, IN in the Not Quite Hawaii Challenge.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
