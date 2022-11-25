The Southwestern Warriors and the entirety of Pulaski County were fired up on Friday night, as the Warriors hosted Bowling Green with a trip to Lexington and the Class 5A State Finals hanging in the balance. Both teams took different paths to get here, as Bowling Green has only allowed seven points in the three games they have played so far, while Southwestern squeaked out a 23-22 victory over Scott County last week.
Southwestern fell behind early in this one, and despite having experience coming back from big deficits this season, they couldn’t come back from this one, eventually falling by a score of 47-20. Head coach Jason Foley gave credit where credit was due when it came to the Purples, but also made sure to encourage his group following the game.
“Credit to Bowling Green, I thought they came in here and played very well. It wasn’t our night, I told our kids that after the game. It was disappointing, but the bigger picture is they’ve done some big time things this season and I’m proud of them for that,” he explained.
Bowling Green would get the big plays started quickly, as sophomore quarterback Deuce Bailey would rip off a 43-yard run to get into Southwestern territory. Soon after, junior Javen Huddleston would run it from one yard out to put the Purples on the scoreboard first. A failed two-point conversion would follow and Bowling Green would lead 6-0 less than four minutes into the ball game.
After a quick 3-and-out by the Southwestern offense, Bowling Green would get the ball back, and in excellent field position too following a muffed punt. Three plays later, Bailey would find freshman Trevy Barber for a 35-yard touchdown strike to put the Purples up 13-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter.
It wouldn’t be long before Bowling Green would add even more points to their lead after another unsuccessful Southwestern drive. This time, it would be Bailey finding sophomore Ethan Warder off of a deflection for a 10 yard touchdown to put Bowling Green on top 19-0 after another failed two-point conversion.
The Purples would then attempt a surprise onside kick to the chagrin of the Southwestern home crowd, with it being recovered by senior Bert Kibawa for Bowling Green. Bailey would then strike quickly again, finding his favorite target in junior Easton Barlow for a 41 yard touchdown to put Bowling Green up 26-0, with the Warriors just being absolutely shell shocked at this point in the game. Right before the end of the first quarter, junior Christian Walden would find a gap for a nine yard rush to give Southwestern a first down for the first time in the game.
Southwestern was desperate for a score to begin the second quarter and went back to pounding the ball down the field via the run. Senior Tanner Wright would have four rushes for 10 yards, Walden would have two for six yards, sophomore Braxton Walters would have three for 10 yards, senior Maddox Mink would have one for four yards, and senior Maison Hibbard would add one for nine yards. Eventually, Wright would run it in for a 14-yard touchdown to finally put the Warriors on the board after chewing up eight minutes on the game clock. Following a failed two-point conversion, Southwestern would trail 26-6.
Once again, the Purples would waste little time scoring, as on their second play on their next drive, Huddleston would break lose for a 90 yard touchdown rush that would increase the Bowling Green lead to 33-6. This lead held up until the halftime break. Bowling Green did record an interception before the break, as senior Augustin Nyembo would grab a ball put up in the air by the Warriors.
Bowling Green would take a page out of the Southwestern playbook in the third quarter, as their first drive would take up over six minutes of game time. Eventually, Bailey would find sophomore Christopher Sweeney for a 12-yard touchdown completion that would put the Purples up 40-6.
The Warriors were beginning to find a bit of offensive momentum on their next drive, with senior quarterback Roger Oliver finding Hibbard twice for a total of 17 yards and senior Brody Perkins for a gain of eight yards. Perkins would suffer an injury following the catch and wouldn’t return to the game. Prayers up to the senior that he will recover well. Coach Foley was quick to praise Perkins following the conclusion of the game.
“Definition of a Warrior. He’s got as good of a work ethic as anyone. He took a really big hit on the sideline and we definitely want to keep him in our prayers,” he explained emotionally.
Right before the end of the third quarter, Bowling Green would score one last time, as senior Jake Napier would return a fumble 49 yards for the touchdown, giving them a 47-6 lead as the game headed into the final quarter.
Hibbard would be the quarterback for the Warriors heading into the fourth quarter and would mount a pretty successful drive, finding junior Kaden Hewitt for 11 yards, junior Caden Cunnagin for six yards, and senior Blake Bolin for five yards. Wright would also add a 16 yard rush for Southwestern. Hibbard would then find an opening and would run the ball in from nine yards out to cut into the Bowling Green lead at 47-13.
The Warriors would add one more touchdown on the night, as Wright would have his final touchdown of his high school career, a 61 yard rush, to make the final score 47-20 in favor of Bowling Green.
Southwestern will finish the season at 13-1, with this being one of the most successful seasons in the history of the Southwestern football program. Although the Warriors fell just short of the ultimate goal, hopefully the kids will hold their heads up high as one of only two teams to ever win a region title for the Warriors. Coach Foley was quick to point out his seniors after the game.
“The seniors, can’t say enough about those young men. They’ve been so resilient, and I think their leadership bled over into the rest of our young kids and we became a team this year that was very resilient over the course of the year. We ‘Made a Way,’ that was our motto this season, and I’m very thankful I’ve been able to coach them the past four or five years,” he stated.
The Warriors had 310 yards to the Purples 396 and were surprisingly also out-gained on the ground by the tune of 247-193. Hibbard was 8-11 through the air for 66 yards, while Oliver was 6-10 with 51 yards. Bailey went 11-16 for Bowling Green with 149 yards and four touchdowns. The top rusher of the game was Huddleston for the Purples, who rushed for 158 yards on 16 attempts with two touchdowns. Wright added 119 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors, with Hibbard adding 30 yards and a touchdown as well. The leading receiver for Southwestern was Hewitt, who caught three passes for 31 yards.
Congrats to the following Southwestern seniors who concluded their varsity careers tonight: Blake Bolin, Nathan Gramling, Elijah Haynes, Maison Hibbard, JJ Hutchinson, Christian Kelly, Maddox Mink, Caleb Moore, Braiden Myers, Brady Norfleet, Roger Oliver, Brody Perkins, Wyatt Stafford, Canyon Taylor, Jaydon Washington, and Tanner Wright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.