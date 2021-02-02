Southwestern falls to Boyle County at the Wigwam

After a closely contested first half, the Boyle County Rebels boys basketball team took control after halftime to beat the Southwestern Warriors 78-62 last night at Southwestern High School.
The Warriors went into the halftime break leading 38-33, but Boyle County came out after the break and dominated the third quarter to take full control.
Sophomore Brody Perkins got the opening bucket of the third for Southwestern to push them to a seven point lead, but the Warriors struggled on offense for the remainder of the period.
After the score by Perkins, the Rebels went on a 25-7 run that gave them a 58-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The run by Boyle featured an inside bucket from Luke Sheperson off a pass by Luke Imfeld, seven points from Jagger Gillis from a three ball, mid range jumper, and inside shot, a mid range shot by William Carr, six from Owen Barnes off two shots from inside the paint and a pair of free throws, and two inside baskets from Imfeld.
Southwestern's seven points during the Rebel run came from another inside bucket by Perkins, and a three point shot and driving basket from senior Andrew Jones.
Boyle County's run overflowed into the fourth period as they opened the quarter with eight unanswered. First Barnes put in a mid range shot, then Imfeld hit a three and mid range jumper back to back, and Sheperson finished off the 8-0 run with a free throw.
Senior Lukas Maybrier ended the scoring drought for the Warriors with three straight buckets that cut the Boyle lead to eleven at 68-55. First, Maybrier hit a three off an assist by Jones, he then finished a driving layup, and his last shot was a deep three ball.
Despite Maybrier's fourth quarter effort, the Rebels stood their ground and finished on top 78-62.
Early in the game, it was Southwestern that opened with all the momentum.
They began the game with a 9-2 run that consisted of a contested three ball and driving layup from senior Evan Smith, a pair of free throws from Jones, and an inside shot from junior Campbell Coffey. The two from Boyle during the run came from a driving layup by Imfeld and it was the opening basket of the game.
Despite the hot start for the Warriors, Boyle stormed back and closed the first period with an 18-7 run that gave them a 20-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
The run included three triples from Imfeld, seven points from Carr from a three, a driving layup after a steal, and a pair of free throws, and an inside shot from Sheperson.
The seven from Southwestern during the run came from a three and inside bucket by Maybrier, and a pair of free shots from Smith.
However, after the comeback by the Rebels, the Warriors stormed right back during the second.
During the quarter Maybrier and sophomore Eli Meece each hit two threes to help give the Warriors the lead. The rest of Southwestern's scoring during the second came from four by Jones from an inside bucket and pair of free throws, a driving bucket by Smith, and two driving layups from Maybrier.
On the other side, Imfeld had seven for the Rebels during the second, with Sheperson chipping in with four, and Barnes with two. They trailed 38-33 heading into halftime before their offensive explosion in the second half.
Imfeld was the star of the show for Boyle County dropping 34 points to lead them to victory. Maybrier was the top performer for Southwestern as he finished with a team high 25 points.
The Warriors dropped to 6-5, while Boyle County advanced to 8-1. Southwestern will be back on their home court this Friday where they will face off with their cross town rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, who beat the Warriors 88-65 earlier this season.
SWHS 20 18 9 15 - 62
BCHS 16 17 25 20 - 78
SOUTHWESTERN - Maybrier 25, Jones 14, Smith 11, Meece 6, Perkins 4, Coffey 2.
BOYLE COUNTY - Imfeld 34, Barnes 11, Sheperson 11, Carr 9, Gillis 9, Tarter 4.
