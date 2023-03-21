On Monday night, the Southwestern Warriors traveled to Boyle County for a game that was originally scheduled to be a home contest for the Warriors. It was a pitching duel between the Warriors and Rebels for a majority of the contest, before the bases were loaded for Boyle County in the bottom of the seventh. Disaster then struck for Southwestern, as a bases loaded walk brought the game-winning run home and allowed Boyle County to celebrate a 2-1 victory.
The Warriors' lone hits in the contest came from Jonas Gallagher, Ben Howard and Braden Morrow and their lone run came off of a throwing error by Boyle. Southwestern's three pitchers during the contest struck out five batters combined. The Rebels' other earned run came off of an RBI from senior Cole Sims.
Southwestern now sits at 2-2 on the early season and will next travel to Casey County on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
