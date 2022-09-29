The Southwestern Warriors welcomed the Boyle County Rebels on Thursday night for their 2022 regular season finale. The Warriors are in a bit of a slump right now, so they were optimistic for tonight’s game.
Before the lineups were announced you could hear a Happy Birthday Isaiah, as senior Isaiah Hatfield had a birthday today.
Boyle County would have six players score 9 goals with senior Tristan Compton and sophomore Jaxon Pool leading the way with two goals each in a 9-0 win for the visiting Rebels. Head coach Sean McBride, despite the lopsided score, was proud of his team staying in the game mentally.
“We had difficulties getting anything started offensively. I was proud of my team staying in the game mentally despite the deficit,” he explained.
The defensive line did a great job preventing a mercy rule with seniors Caleb Lewis and Hatfield leading the way.
Freshman Gunner Schlosser would be in goal for the first half and junior Hunter Lewis would step in for the second. Both goalkeepers had several good saves, but the 12th Region-leading Rebels would be too much for the Warriors to handle.
Southwestern’s 2022 regular season will end with a 6-13-1 record, with the postseason looming next week. The 48th District Tournament will be hosted at Somerset Christian, with the Warriors’ first game of the postseason to take place on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.