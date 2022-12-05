The Southwestern Warriors, after claiming a road victory at Berea to open up the season, were on the road once again on Saturday to take on the Casey County Rebels. The Rebels held a slim two-point lead heading into halftime, before outscoring the Warriors by three in the third quarter to eventually take the 72-67 victory. These slim margins turned out to be the deciding factors, as the two teams posted the same point totals in the first and fourth quarter. Casey County senior Ethan Willoughby was a force during the game, scoring a game-high 32 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Head coach of Southwestern, Jeron Dunbar, pointed to that after the conclusion of the game.
"I feel like we got out-worked and out-toughed in some areas tonight. We had no answer for Willoughby. He's a high, top tier player in our region," he explained.
Southwestern was led in scoring by senior Eli Meece and junior Connor Hudson, who both had 16 for the game. Other scorers included senior Heagan Galloway with 14, senior JJ Hutchinson with 10, senior Campbell Coffey with seven, and Blake Bolin with four.
