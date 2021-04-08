Southwestern falls to Corbin in five innings 

Last night at Southwestern, the Warriors fell to the Corbin Redhounds in five innings of play.
Southwestern managed two straight outs in the top of the first with a strikeout by senior pitcher Tyler Pumphrey and a pop out on an excellent diving catch by senior catcher Riley McBryde. However, the Redhounds flipped the momentum quickly and put up eight runs in the opening inning.
After a single by Peyton Addison and a walk for Jacob Gardner, back to back doubles by Jacob Baker and Mikey Neal gave the Redhounds a 3-0 lead.
From there, things kept going south for the Warriors as Will Brock got on first with a walk by Pumphrey and back to back errors sent home two more Redhound runners and put them back at the top of their batting lineup.
With a 5-0 lead, two outs, and two runners on base in the top of the first, lead off batter Cameron Combs nailed a fly ball homer over the right field fence to put his Redhounds up by eight early.
In the bottom of the first, with two outs from strikeouts by Redhound pitcher Bradric Helton and two Warrior runners on base from a walk and an error by Helton, sophomore Caleb Rampsey shot a line drive single to right field and sent senior Tucker Howard and Pumphrey home to cut their deficit to six at 8-2 in the first.
Corbin added another run in the top of the second when Addison shot the first pitch of the inning way over the left field fence. Southwestern was able to escape the inning after the home run hit and trailed 9-2 heading into the bottom of the second.
After holding the Warriors scoreless in the bottom of the second, the Redhounds came up big in the top of the third with four more runs.
First, after Mo Carmichael walked, Helton and Combs hit back to back doubles to add two more runs and lead 11-2.
Later in the inning, Addison sent Combs home with a sacrifice fly and Baker sent Poore home with an RBI grounder to center field. Corbin led 13-2 heading into the bottom of the third.
In the top of the fourth, Corbin added their last two runs when Baker sent Poore and Addison home with a ground ball single to center field.
In the bottom of the fourth, Southwestern put in a third run when Ramsey scored on a fielder's choice out.
A scoreless fifth inning gave Corbin the 15-3 victory.
The top performer for the Warriors was Caleb Ramsey with a pair of hits and two RBI's. On the other side Combs was the Redhounds top performer with three hits, including a three run homer and four RBI's.
The loss dropped the Southwestern Warriors to 2-5 on the season and they will face the Cooper Jaguars Saturday at noon. The Redhounds advanced to 5-1.
SW - 200 10 - 3 3 4
CHS - 814 20 - 15 14 1
2B - Morgan (SW); Baker, Combs, Helton, Neal (CHS). HR - Addison, Combs (CHS). RBI - Ramsey 2, Maybrier (SW); Baker 4, Combs 4, Addison 2, Neal 2, Helton 1 (CHS).
