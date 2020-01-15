Southwestern falls to Estill County on the road

IRVINE - After back-to-back wins, the Southwestern High school boys basketball team has now suffered back-to-back losses. On Tuesday, the Warriors fell to Estill County by a score of 52-41.
Trailing 14-10 after the first quarter, the Warriors laid a goose egg in the second quarter to fall behind 25-10. For the game, the Warriors only shot four free throws, while the homestanding Engineers shot 20 free throws
The Warriors stayed in the game thanks to senior Cole Dysinger's 15 second-half points. Dysinger led the Warriors with 17 points for the game. Andrew Jones scored 5 points. Brayden Sims and Tanner McKee both scored four points each. Andrew Smith scored 3 points, Chase Eastham scored 2 points and Jon Wood scored 2 points.
Southwestern (11-7) will travel across town to play Pulaski County on Friday, Jan. 17, at the PCHS gym.
