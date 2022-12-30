After an outstanding 50-point performance from Eli Meece lifted the Warriors over Riverdale, TN in triple overtime on Wednesday, Southwestern was back in action on Thursday in the Trojan Hoops Holiday Classic. The Warriors were taking on the Evangel Christian Eagles, looking for their fifth-straight victory. Unfortunately, the Warriors streak ended against the Eagles, as they fell 67-33. Head coach Jeron Dunbar was short and sweet with his comments following the game.
“Rough night. I didn’t think our energy was as consistent as it needed to be to play a team of this caliber,” he explained.
Southwestern was led by eight points from Connor Hudson and seven points from JJ Hutchinson. Zachary Hutchinson added five points, with Maddox Mink and Heagan Galloway each scoring four points. Campbell Coffey scored three points and Jarrett Simpson scored two to finish up the scoring for the Warriors. Evangel Christian was led in scoring with a game-high 18 points from senior Cyr Malonga.
Southwestern, now 7-5 on the season, have one more game at the Trojan Hoops Holiday Classic before returning home. Their next game after that will be at home against Danville on Tuesday, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
