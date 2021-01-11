Saturday night during the Iron Warrior Classic at Southwestern, the Frankfort Panthers beat the homestanding Warriors in a double overtime thriller.
After senior Lukas Maybrier put in an inside bucket for the Warriors to tie the game at 70-70 and force a second overtime period, Frankfort center Jackson Twombly took full control.
Twombly started the period with a powerful driving dunk, and continued his dominance as he had nine points in the final period to help push his Panthers safely ahead for an 84-77 win.
Maybrier put in all the work to try and combat Twombly's scoring, but his excellent effort fell short. While the outcome of the game did not go his way, Maybrier shined throughout the game to be named the Iron Warrior Classic player of the game for Southwestern. He finished with a team high 30 points, and was very disruptive on defense with multiple steals.
On the other side Twombly was named player of the game for Frankfort as he led his team to victory with 35 points.
Early on in the game, it was the Panthers that started off hot. Twombly established his inside game very early on and continued it for the remainder of the night. He scored seven in the first and was followed by Caleb Hack with five, Elijah Walker and Jordan Blythe with two each, and Charles Ellis with one.
Frankfort outscored the Warriors 17-9 in the first, and most of Southwestern's offense came from senior Evan Smith who scored six in the quarter, with another two coming from sophomore Brody Perkins, and one from junior Campbell Coffey.
Nearly all of the second quarter was played from beyond the three point line as the two teams put in a combined nine three point shots throughout the period.
The Warriors nailed five of the three point shots with two from Maybrier and one each for Smith, senior Alex Farler, and freshman Indred Whitaker. Blythe answered nearly all of these shots with all four of the Panthers three balls in the second.
After the three point shootout in the second, Frankfort led 35-26 at halftime.
The Warriors slowly ate into Frankfort's lead after the break and was able to hold the Panthers to just nine points in the third period, but were still behind Frankfort at 44-38 heading into the fourth.
Southwestern had five from senior Andrew Jones, four from Maybrier, and a three from sophomore Eli Meece, while Frankfort had four from Twombly, two each from Hack and Walker, and one from Ellis during the third.
After trailing all game, the Warriors evened the score at 46-46 with a steal and driving layup by Maybrier, and back to back threes from Smith and Meece.
They later took their first lead of the game after another steal and layup by Maybrier, this one through contact with a free shot after. The three point play by Maybrier put Southwestern ahead 51-48, but Twombly quickly tied up the game with a three point play of his own.
The teams continued to trade throughout the quarter with the Warriors leading for most of that time, but the Panthers were able to draw back to back fouls and come up with three points off free throws to even the score at 63-63 to force overtime.
Maybrier scored 12 of the Warriors 14 points throughout the two overtime periods, but the Warriors could not finish with a win.
The loss dropped the Warriors to 1-2 on the season and they will be back in action Tuesday night where they will face off with the McCreary Central Raiders on the road for their first 48th District game of the season.
SWHS - 9 - 17 - 12 - 25 - 7 - 7 - 77
FHS - 17 - 18 - 9 - 19 - 7 - 14 - 84
Southwestern - Maybrier 30, Smith 16, Meece 11, Jones 9, Perkins 4, Farler 3, Whitaker 3, Coffey 1.
Frankfort - Twombly 35, Blythe 21, Hack 14, Walker 4, Ellis 3, O'Bryan 3, Austin 2, Hammond 2.
