After finding their offensive form in an 8-0 victory on the road against Wayne County, the Warriors returned home for a game against one of the 11th Region’s best in Frederick Douglass. Scoreless a majority of the way through the first half, the Warriors and Broncos combined to score three goals in the span of a minute, as Southwestern trailed 2-1 at the half. However, the Broncos would outscore the home team 4-1 in the second half to ultimately win the game 6-2.
The first shot of the game came courtesy of Frederick Douglass and junior Haley Flynn, as she shot the ball over the goal in the third minute. Two more shots in the eighth minute by Frederick Douglass would be saved by Southwestern senior goalkeeper Lauren Tyler, who despite the amount of goals scored by the Broncos, was huge in the net all night. Also huge a majority of the night was junior Shaley Daulton, as she battled on the defensive front against a very aggressive attack from Frederick Douglass.
The first clear shot by Southwestern would come in the 25th minute, as senior Haylee Flynn would hit a shot wide of the goal. Frederick Douglass would break the drought of both teams in the 30th minute, as sophomore Maddie Merryweather would find the top left side of the net to make the score 1-0.
Just a minute later, senior Carinne Souders would equalize the score with a strike off of a breakaway and assist from fellow senior Jadyn Campbell, which went perfectly over the goalkeeper’s head into the top of the net. A few moments after, Frederick Douglass would retake the lead off of a strike into the left side of the goal by senior Maggie Simmons.
Southwestern would have two more close chances in the half, a Campbell shot in the 33rd minute that went off the top crossbar, and a shot by sophomore Destiny Sadler in the 36th minute that went over the goal. Southwestern would go into the half down 2-1.
Another great save by Tyler in goal would occur in the 42nd minute, as it looked like another defensive battle to open up the second half of play. However, the Broncos would find offensive momentum quickly after, as in the 43rd minute sophomore Jordan Williams would find the back of the net to increase their lead to 3-1.
Souders would have another close opportunity in the 47th minute, as a free kick she had would just barely be tipped out of net by Frederick Douglass sophomore goalkeeper Reese Walker. The lead for the Broncos would increase once again in the 50th minute, following an own-goal by the Warriors, as Frederick Douglass now led 4-1.
With the Broncos firmly in control, the firepower just kept on blowing past the Southwestern defense, as in the 60th minute, the Broncos would score their 5th goal off of the night as they followed up on a first shot, got the ball back, and proceeded to put the ball into the right side of the net. Souders, still hustling on offense, would find another good pass from Campbell and shot the ball off the top crossbar in the 66th minute.
Senior Molly Simmons for Frederick Douglass would score a goal in the 70th minute from the far right side of the field, with her shot curving into the top left of the net, making it 6-1 for the Broncos.
In the final few moments of the game, Campbell would pass the ball to herself on a breakaway and struck the ball into the right side of the net, giving the Warriors a last-second goal. The Broncos would end up winning 6-2 at the final buzzer, but the Warriors gave it their all in this one.
Southwestern falls to 2-2-1 with the loss, and will next be in action on Tuesday as they host Madison Southern at 6 p.m.
