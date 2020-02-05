Southwestern falls to Lincoln County

After two straight tightly-contested losses to 12th Region opponents, the Southwestern High School boys basketball team were looking for a win against their third straight 12th Region opponent on Tuesday at the Wigwam. The visiting Lincoln County High School Patriots not only handed the Warriors their third straight setback, but they ran away with the a lopsided 63-43 win over the Warriors.
Southwestern fell behind early trailing the Patriots 20-10 after the opening period, and Lincoln County's lead remained at 10 points at the halftime break, 31-21.
However, the Warriors came out of the halftime break and clawed their way back into the game with a 8-2 run. Cole Dysinger scored on a layup, Brayden Sims hit a 15-footer, Dysinger hit a 15-footer, and Sims scored again inside to pull the Warriors within four points at 33-29 with 4:35 left in the third period.
But from that point on it was all Lincoln County, as the Patriots closed out the third period with a 15-3 run. The Warriors only scored three points in the final '4 minutes and 35 seconds' of the third quarter off a Dysinger 'and one' scoring play.
And to make matters worse, Lincoln County opened the final quarter with a 5-0 run to go up 53-32. The Patriots spent most of the fourth quarter on the foul line, hitting 13 of 18 from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes.
Cole Dysinger led the Warriors with 20 points, while Brayden Sims scored 12 points. Sims had 6 rebounds, and Andrew Jones had five rebounds.
Southwestern (13-12) travels to Williamsburg on Saturday, Feb. 8.
LC 20 11 17 15 - 63
SW 10 11 11 11 - 43
LINCOLN COUNTY - Bodner 19Smith 16, T. Alcorn 10, Amon 9, B. Alcorn 8, Mattingly 8, Frye 2.
SOUTHWESTERN - Dysinger 20, Sims 12, Coffey 4, McKee 3, Wood 2, Jones 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
