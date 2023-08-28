Monday night, the Southwestern Warriors welcomed the Jaguars of North Laurel. Southwestern is having a rebuilding year under new head coach Pedro Herrera, coming into the contest 1-5 on the season, with their lone win coming in their season opener. North Laurel is 4-2-1 on the season after losing to East Jessamine 4-1 on Saturday. It was just the Jaguars’ day too, as Southwestern eventually fell 6-0.
Southwestern junior goalie Shooter Sharpe was the star of the first half. He had seven saves on twelve Jaguar shots.
North Laurel had one goal in the first half off of a Jaguar corner kick to senior Kris Hagan and over the head of goalie Sharp. Jaguars had the halftime lead 1-0 in what seemed to be shaping up as a defensive battle between the two teams.
The second half started with a new goalie for the Warriors in freshman Fernando Morales. Morales started out good with a quick save in the 42nd minute off a Jaguar shot. North Laurel crossed a ball right to sophomore Jaxon Jacobs on the left side for the second Jaguar goal in the 48th minute to make it 2-0 Jaguars. Senior Tanner Broyles crossed to junior Grant Abner for the third goal in the 58th minute to make it 3-0 Jaguars as Southwestern now seemed to be heading towards a blowout loss.
Broyles had the fourth goal off a cross from Hagan just a minute later to increase North Laurel’s lead to 4-0. Abner got his second goal again a minute later as the Jaguars were now up 5-0. The Jaguars were awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the goalie box. Broyles took the PK and it sailed into the left corner of the goal for his second goal of the contest, making it 6-0. That score went final a few minutes later as the Warriors suffered their sixth-straight loss.
Southwestern is now 1-6 after the loss. The Warriors will next play another tough foe in Madison Southern from the 11th Region on Thursday. That game will be at home and first kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
