Southwestern falls to Rebels in 5 innings

With seven underclassmen in their 9-man starting line-up, the Southwestern High School baseball team have experienced some growing pains this season. On Tuesday night, the Warriors' inexperience showed through in a 14-1 five-inning loss to Boyle County High School.
The Rebels sent 11 batters to the plate in the second frame, connected on six hits and scored six runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead early in the game.
The Rebels came back with another six runs in the third inning, after sending 10 batters to the plate, to go up 12-0. Three Southwestern errors accounted for three of the Rebels' six runs.
"The game got away from us early and it snowballed from there," stated Southwestern High School baseball coach Michael Gover. "That has kind of been something that has been an 'Achilles Heel' for us so far this year. One mistake leads to another and it sort of compounds. We are young and stuff like that happens when things don't go our way. If things go our way, they can stay in the game. They have got a lot of growing up to do and overcoming adversity."
Southwestern's Riley McBryde and Tyler Pumphrey both got on base via Boyle County fielding errors with one out in the first inning, but the Warriors came up empty with back-to-back outs.
In the second inning, the Warriors loaded the bases with one out when Ian Maybrier was hit by pitch, and Braden Morrow and Ben Howard walked. But once again, two straight outs ended the Warriors' potential rally.
"We have to more aggressive early in the count, and there were several occasions that we were 0-2 before we ever swung the bat," Gover complained. "Against good high school pitching, you can't let yourself get in that kind of hole that early and think with one swing you will come out of it. When we get good fast balls, we have got to drive it. We can't wait until we are 0-2 and hit with a defensive swing."
By the time the bottom of the fifth inning rolled around, the Warriors were down 14-0 and trying to fight off a mercy-rule shortened game. Jonas Gallagher, Pumphrey, and Caleb Ramsey all singled to load the bases. Travis Burton forced in a run after he was hit by a pitch, but that was the only run the Warriors could produce in the game.
Southwestern only came up with three hits – Gallagher, Pumphrey, and Ramsey – and Burton had their only RBI in the game.
Southwestern (4-10) will host Mercer County High School on Thursday, April 29.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
BC 0 6 6 1 1 X X – 14 14 2
SW 0 0 0 0 1 X X – 1 3 4
2B – Glasscock 2, Myers (BC). 3B – Sims (BC). RBI – Russell 2, Dawson, Gaffney 3, Sims, Glasscock 2, C. Stewart (BC); Burton (SW).
