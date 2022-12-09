The Southwestern Warriors opened district play at home against the Wayne County Cardinals on Friday night. The Warriors were riding the wave of a 12th Region win against Boyle County that many would consider an upset.
The Cardinals had a major advantage at the free throw line in this one and it showed, as they would eventually put away Southwestern by a score of 60-47. Head coach Jeron Dunbar was pleased with the defensive performance of his team but noted that the offensive performance left a lot to be desired.
“Defensively, we did what we needed to do. We held them to 60 points. The problem tonight was our offense. We didn’t hit shots and we were a little stagnant in the first half when they went to zone. 47 points isn’t enough to win games. We have to be more efficient and learn from it because we will see zone a lot more. We held them to 5 field goals in the second half. Defense was there, offense wasn’t. We will get back to work and figure it out,” he explained
The first and second quarter saw a lead change with several ties and turnovers. The Warriors shot the ball well the first quarter leading 12-10, going on an 8-2 run to take that advantage.
The second quarter saw the Cardinals take the lead and never look back. At one point, the Cardinals led by 18 points at 51-33.
Southwestern fought hard, outscoring Wayne County 14-9 the rest of the way through the game, but it just wasn’t enough, as the Warriors fell 60-47 to their district rivals.
The Warriors were led in scoring by senior Eli Meece with 16 points, while junior Connor Hudson and senior Heagan Galloway each had nine points. Other scorers included senior Campbell Coffey with four points. Seniors Blake Bolin, Maison Hibbard, and JJ Hutchinson all had three points a piece.
Wayne County was led in scoring by freshman Kendall Phillips, who had 20, and fellow freshman Seth Farmer, who had 15.
Southwestern falls to an even 2-2 on the season, and will next play LaRue County on Saturday in the Sparty Classic hosted by South Warren, with tip scheduled for 5 p.m.
