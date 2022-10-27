After a 3-0 sweep over rival Pulaski County last night, the Southwestern Warriors were faced with a tough task, defeat juggernaut West Jessamine to claim the 12th Region Championship. This was a repeat of last season’s 12th Region Championship game, in which the Lady Colts won, and the third straight season overall in which the two teams have reached the title game. They also played earlier this year, in which Southwestern fell 3-1 on a neutral court.
The Lady Warriors fought valiantly, even taking the first set to get some early momentum, before the Lady Colts took the next three sets, albeit with all the sets being close, to take yet another 12th Region Title with a 3-1 victory (21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18). Head coach Mitzi Jones was overcome with emotion following the game but was very proud of how her team came out in the first set.
“We played a heck of a game. The first set we came out on fire and we played just about as good as we could. I’m very proud of the team,” she stated, clearly choked up about the season coming to an end.
In the first set, the two teams were about as evenly matched as possible, with the set being tied 10-10 early. Southwestern would have early kills from senior Kaylee Young and sophomores Chloe Mabe and Halle Norvell, with senior Kylee Tucker adding a block and Norvell also contributing an ace and a block. West Jessamine would add kills from seniors Brooke Hager and Ashleigh Messick, as well as junior Rebekah Buchkolz, with senior Sara Gdovka adding two blocks.
The Warriors would use a 7-2 spree to take a 17-12 advantage over West Jessamine, following kills Kaylee Young, Norvell, and Mabe, while senior Kamryn Young would add two straight aces and senior Ally Albert also adding an ace. Late in the set, two straight kills from Messick would get the Colts within three points at 24-21, before a service error by West Jessamine would hand the first set to the underdog Warriors 25-21.
The Lady Colts would regain focus in the second set, leading early 10-7 following kills from Buchkolz, a kill and an ace from Messick, and two kills and two blocks from Hager. Southwestern would add early kills from junior Payton Acey and senior Baylee Collingsworth, with Albert getting another ace.
West Jessamine would then use a 9-4 run to take a commanding 19-11 lead over Southwestern with kills coming from Buchkolz, Hager, and junior Abi Bruner, with senior Katie Schlenther adding an ace. The Warriors would add a few more kills from Acey, Norvell, and Tucker, before the set-winning kill would come in from Messick, giving the Colts a 25-17 second set victory and tying up the game at 1-1.
The third set was extremely close between Southwestern and West Jessamine, with the teams being tied at 15-15 midway through the set. The Warriors would have kills coming from Tucker, Mabe, Norvell, and Kaylee Young, with Norvell adding a block and Collingsworth getting an ace and a block. Hager was huge for the Colts through the middle of the set, contributing four kills and an ace.
Once again, the Lady Colts would take control late in the set, going on a 10-4 run the rest of the way to take the third set 25-19. They would have late kills from Buchkolz, Hager, and Bruner. Gdovka would have the set-winning block for West Jessamine.
Although the two teams battled early in the fourth set, West Jessamine would find themselves up five points midway as they held a 15-10 lead after kills from Hager, Bruner, Messick, Buchkolz, and junior Delia Long. Southwestern would add two kills from Tucker as well as a kill from Mabe early.
Southwestern would then trade points with West Jessamine late in the set, with kills coming from Tucker and Kaylee Young. Norvell would have a kill following an insane volley between the two teams that seemed it would never end, as both teams just kept digging and diving to keep the ball alive, to keep the Warriors withing striking distance at 22-18. Unfortunately, Southwestern would soon see their season come to an end, as the Lady Colts had three straight points to claim the 12th Region Championship with a 25-18 set four victory. The final two points came off a block and kill from Buchkolz.
Southwestern finishes their season at 32-8 with the runners-up trophy for the 12th Region. Coach Jones was very proud of her team’s effort throughout the season to make it to this point.
“We came along just like we were supposed to, earlier this year West Jessamine absolutely beat our tails off. Tonight, they had fight in them, they played hard every play, I couldn’t really ask for more from them,” she explained.
Congratulations to the following Southwestern seniors who wrapped up their varsity careers: Ally Albert, Baylee Collingsworth, Kylee Tucker, Sydney York, Kamryn Young, and Kaylee Young.
The 12th Region All-Tournament Team was announced following the game and included the following players: Reagan Childers from Somerset Christian, Kylee Burns from Rockcastle County, Katie Jones from Danville, Jai Maria Piazza from Mercer County, Kendra Christopher and Addison Fowler from Boyle County, Maggie Holt and Morgan Keith from Pulaski County, Kamryn Young, Kylee Tucker, and Kaylee Young from Southwestern, and Brooke Hager, Rebekah Buchkolz, Abi Bruner, and Delia Long from West Jessamine.
