The 48th District Championship game was originally slated to play on Tuesday but was postponed due to severe storms. Thursday night the Southwestern Warriors and the Wayne County Cardinals were ready to play, but only one team could come away with the victory. That team was Wayne County, with the Cardinals making a comeback late to steal the win away from Southwestern by a score of 5-4.
Braden Morrow was the pitcher for the Warriors to start the game. Parker Smith led off for the Cardinals. He had a hit to Wyatt Morgan at second base and was thrown out at first base. Dylan Tucker hit to Caleb Ramsey at first and Caleb took the short walk for the tag out. Kason Pitman hit a single to first base. Malachi Brown was the sole strike out for pitcher Morrow.
The Warriors were ready to go in the bottom of the first. Leading off for the Warriors, Jonas Gallagher hit a single to center field. Jayce Gager hit a pop fly for the automatic out. Wyatt Morgan hit a single RBI to left field bringing home Gallagher. Kyle West bounced one to the pitcher Malachi Brown and was thrown out at first base ending the Southwestern offense. Southwestern led 1-0 to end the first inning.
The Warriors were able to hold the Cardinals defensively in the top of the second. Corey Brown hit a pop fly to Wyatt Morgan. Justin Vaughn was out off a fly ball. Offensively for the Warriors, Jonah Brock hit a single to third base, the third baseman bobbled and Brock was able make it to first base. Jackson Couch also hit a single to third base and was safe at first base, advancing Brock to second. Daniel Case hit a fly ball for the second Warrior out. Gallagher hit a line drive to field for an RBI and gave the Warriors two runs in the game. Gager hit a double to centerfield for an RBI, putting Southwestern up 3-0. Caleb Ramaey stepped up to the plate and got a hit and was thrown out at first.
The Cardinals were ready to work t0 start the third inning. Gregory Gage hit a single. Parker Smith hit the ball short and was thrown out at first pitcher Braden Morrow. Tucker hit a single RBI to right field and at 3-1 the Cardinals were on the board.
With both teams playing great defense we had a score of 3-1 until the top of the seventh when Parker Smith hit a home run for the Cardinals over the left field wall, bringing home Trevor Hammond and Gage Gregory while scoring three runs and tying the game at 3-3. Jonas Gallagher was brought in to pitch after Pitman was hit by Morrow. Kason Pitman was tagged out at second running from first. The Warriors were able to put two runners on base but were unable to capitalize to pull ahead, as the two teams went to extra innings.
Jonas Gallagher was able to strike out two batters and Rains was thrown out at first after hitting to Morgan. The bottom of the eighth the Warriors had the bases loaded. Ramsey hit a single but the runner from third was tagged out at home. Wyatt Morgan hit a pop fly to end the offense, with the game still tied at 4-4.
Corey Brown for the Cardinals hit a single RBI to center field bringing home Gage Gregory for the first Wayne County lead of the night at 5-4. The Warriors ended their defense when Grayson Rains hit a pop fly for the out. The game ended with Kyle West thrown out at flrst, a walk for Ben Howard and two strikeouts for Parker Smith.
The Cardinals have now won the 48th district championship three times in a row.
The 2023 48th District All-Tournament team was announced after the game. From Somerset Christian was Shadrach Barnett and Isaiah Hensley. From McCreary Central was Maddox McKinney and Ranzy Vanover. From Southwestern was Braden Morrow, Daniel Case and Jonas Gallagher. Finally from Wayne County was Dylan Tucker, Gyson Rains, Kason Pitman and Parker Smith.
Both Southwestern and Wayne County will advance to the 12th Region Tournament to be played next week.
