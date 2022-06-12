Southwestern finishes state runner-up in Skeet Championships

The Southwestern High School Sharpshooters participated in the Kentucky State High School Clay Target League State Shoot after a successful trap and skeet season. The team originally began in 2021 with only nine athletes. It has almost doubled in less than a year to a rostered number of 16 student athletes.
On Friday, the Warriors shooters competed in the State Skeet Championships, and finished state runner-up in the Class 1A Skeet Shooting Championships. Katie Dalton took first place varsity female in the 2022 State Skeet Championship. Shawn Kelly placed third varsity male in the 2022 State Skeet Championship. Logan Lawson took fifth place varsity male in the 2022 State Skeet Championship and Steven Hicks took fifth place Junior varsity male in the 2022 State Skeet Championship.
The Warriors also took home several awards in the 2022 Spring Skeet League. Southwestern were team champions of 2022 Spring Skeet Shooting Class 1A Conference 1. Katie Dalton was the Overall top Female 2022 Spring Skeet League. Shawn Kelly Overall was the top male 2022 Spring Skeet League and was the overall top 2022 Spring Skeet League Shooter
On Saturday, the Warriors traveled to Berea to compete in the Trap State Championships. Luke Turpin finished third place Junior Varsity Male in the Trap State Championship, and Johnathon Davies took third place Novice Male in the Trap State Championship. Dawson Jasper took third place conference season average Male Spring Trap League.
The Southwestern Sharp Shooters are coached by Aaron Kelly and Nick Hardwood.
