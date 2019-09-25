Southwestern Football Stats Week 5 

SOUTHWESTERN 29, GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 20

PASSING

Blake Burton 3-7-59

RUSHING

Austin Barnes 21-149 2TD, Chase Doan 18-145 2TD, Gideon Brainard 4-16, JJ Hutchinson 1-7

RECEIVING

Xavier Streeter 2-54, Chase Doan 1-5

PAT

Max Brainard 3-3

