featured Southwestern Football Stats Week 5 3 hrs ago SOUTHWESTERN 29, GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 20PASSINGBlake Burton 3-7-59 RUSHINGAustin Barnes 21-149 2TD, Chase Doan 18-145 2TD, Gideon Brainard 4-16, JJ Hutchinson 1-7RECEIVING Xavier Streeter 2-54, Chase Doan 1-5PATMax Brainard 3-3 Tags George Clark Pat Max Brainard Week Burton Stat Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries TAYLOR, Thomas Oct 9, 1950 - Sep 24, 2019 MOUNCE, Esmond Dec 3, 1931 - Sep 22, 2019 DALTON, Carol Oct 31, 1948 - Sep 24, 2019 MARLOW, Mark Nov 23, 1963 - Sep 21, 2019 COPE, Nellie Mar 22, 1942 - Sep 22, 2019 Hometown Heroes Logo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHemp heists result in four arrestsSomerset man facing federal charges of producing child pornographyEubank teen killed in Friday night wreckSomerset woman arrested on drug, traffic chargesEubank teen remembered as talented student, caring friendBurn ban now in effect for Pulaski CountyDrag show, Pride event is all about fun, not 'lewd' behaviorOver 40 alcohol-related arrests made on Lake Cumberland over weekend Muggbees provides something for everyone in BurnsideEubank teen killed in Friday night wreck Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.