After a loss to Frederick Douglass in the region championship game, or Final 8 game, for the 3rd straight year, the Southwestern Warriors are setting their sights on getting over the hump in coach Jason Foley’s 4th year at the helm.
The Warriors could be in the midst of a transition as far as their offense is concerned, as last year they rushed for more than double the amount of yards that they threw for in the air. However, with some of those rushers departing, along with having a veteran wide receiver and tight end crew, coach Foley believes the offense could be in for a different look this year.
“Credit to our line of scrimmage and running backs, we’ve been fortunate to lead 5A in rushing the past few years,” coach Foley stated.
Foley also went on to say, “First time I’ve experienced returning quarterbacks, and we have a good receiving corps, and we do believe we can balance things out this season.”
When looking at the roster of Southwestern this season, you do see a lot of experience in the WR group that you may necessarily not have seen in seasons past.
“Again we have a great group of receivers this year, from Mason Hibbard, Kaden Hewitt, Caden Cunnagin, Brody Perkins, Jonas Gallagher, and Christian Walden, and you’ve got a little bit of everything in there, you’ve got a lot of length, a lot of guys who can make plays in space, and we definitely want to get the ball in their hands,” coach Foley explained.
Cunnagin, a junior at Southwestern, hopes to see more passing action on the field this season.
“We had all those running backs last season, but now that a lot of them have graduated and moved on, plus we have all these experienced receivers now, so I hope to catch a lot more passes this season,” Cunnagin expounded.
Walden, also a junior, mentioned how he has bonded with the quarterback over the off-season.
“Yeah me and Collin [Burton] have hung out a bunch over the summer, went to Florida together as well, so I think we have a bond that will help us on the field when I get targeted for a pass,” Walden spoke.
Perkins, a tight end and senior leader for the Warriors, hoped to anchor his team and lead the younger players into becoming better players in their own right.
“I just expect us to come in every day and work hard, come in with a mindset that we’re going to work harder than any other team in the state, and we’re going to get over that hump finally and make our way to Kroger Field to play in a state championship game,” Perkins stated bluntly.
Southwestern this year will be sporting a new turf field at their home stadium and their players are extremely excited, including Hewitt, a junior who was the Warriors’ 2nd-leading receiver last season.
“It will definitely bring up the speed of the game a lot faster, our receivers can cut a lot better, and there won’t be any muddy practices or games anymore,” Hewitt described.
Time will tell if Southwestern is finally able to make it over that proverbial hump this year, but coach Foley believes 100% in his group.
“We’ve been to that Final 8 game 3 years in a row, and we keep running in to Frederick Douglass, that juggernaut team you know. We just have to take it one day at a time, obviously with the new RPI system in effect it will be a bit different, but we’re just going to keep striving as a team and as a coaching staff to break down that door,” coach Foley exclaimed.
Hibbard, a senior who is the leading returning receiver for the Warriors with 7 receiving touchdowns last season, also sports similar goals for the upcoming season, and it’s clear who he is aiming for.
“We’re looking to go back to that Final 8 game once again this year and get over the hump, we might just want to play Frederick Douglass again if everything works out that way,” Hibbard said, clearly looking forward to a possible rematch with the Lexington powerhouse.
