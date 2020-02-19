Southwestern freshmen win 12th Region Tournament

The Southwestern High School boys basketball freshman team won the 12th Region Tournament this past weekend. The Warriors beat Garrard County (53-45) in the first game, then Somerset (58-54), and Pulaski County (44-42) in the championship. Southwestern's Eli Meece led all scorers in the 12th Region Tourney. Championship team members are, from left, Gabe Nazario, Parker Phillips, Connor Hudson, Preston Haney, Brody Perkins, Eli Meece, Heagan Galloway, Indred Whitaker, Niko Tucker, JJ Hutchison, and Coleton Smith.

