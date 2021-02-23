Southwestern gets a dominant victory over Rockcastle

The Southwestern Warriors basketball team took all the momentum early and never let up to beat the Rockcastle County Rockets 73-56 last night at Southwestern.
"Thought we played as well as we have all year in the first half," said Southwestern head coach Chris Baker. "Lukas Maybrier set the tone defensively and we shared the ball and knocked down the open shot off the extra pass."
Southwestern opened the game outscoring the Rockets 22-6 in the first period.
Their first quarter run featured five from senior Lukas Maybrier off a steal and driving layup and three off an assist from senior Andrew Jones, eleven from senior Evan Smith from a pair of three pointers, three free throws, and a driving bucket, an inside bucket from senior Ethan Meadows off an assist from Smith, and a pair of inside shots from sophomore Heagan Galloway, one assisted by Smith and the other assisted Jones.
The six Rockcastle points were an inside basket each from Reese Coguer and Jake Sanders, and a pair of free throws by Matthew Chasteen.
The offensive dominance by the Warriors overflowed into the second period as they scored 22 points for the second straight quarter.
Smith had five in the second from a drive, mid range jumper, and free throw, sophomore Eli Meece hit a three that was assisted by Jones, Meadows had an inside bucket off a pass from Jones, junior Cambell Coffey hit an inside shot, senior Laiken Nazario finished a driving basket, sophomore Brody Perkins hit a shot from inside the paint, Maybrier put in a mid range Jumper, and Jones nailed a three ball off a pass from Perkins.
For the Rockets in the second, they had a three from Jonathan Hopkins, an inside bucket from Chasteen, a free throw from Coguer, and ten points from Daniel Mullins.
"In the second half we got tentative and played to not lose," said coach Baker. "We allowed them to make runs at us, but we fought and were able to grind out a win. Evan Smith and Eli Meece had some key buckets and free throws in the second half."
After the break, the Warriors did slow down a bit and Rockcastle outscored them 18-12 in the third, but still trailed by 16 at 56-40 heading into the fourth period.
During the third, Meece hit a three off a pass from Smith, Maybrier finished a driving bucket, Smith had six from a pair of driving baskets and two free throws, and Meadows hit a single free throw.
Hopkins and Mullins scored all the points for the Rockets in the third, each having nine.
Southwestern closed the game just outscoring Rockcastle County 17-16 in the fourth.
Meece hit a three off a pass from Jones and a pair of free throws, Meadows put in two inside buckets, one that was assisted by Jones, Maybrier had a three point play, Jones hit a single free throw, and Smith hit four free throws for Southwestern in the final quarter.
Rockcastle had four from Hopkins, two from Sanders, seven from Mullins, and three from Coguer in the fourth.
Evan Smith led the charge for the Warriors with a game high 27 points. On the other side, Daniel Mullins fought hard and finished with 26.
The win advanced Southwestern to 8-7 and they will face the Glasgow Scotties on the road this Saturday night.
SWHS - 22 - 22 - 12 - 17 - 73
RCHS - 6 - 16 - 18 - 16 - 56
Southwestern - Smith 27, Maybrier 12, Meece 11, Meadows 9, Galloway 4, Jones 4, Coffey 2, Nazario 2, Perkins 2.
Rockcastle Co. - Mullins 26, Hopkins 16, Coguer 6, Chasteen 4, Sanders 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.