Southwestern hosted the Boyle County Rebels on Thursday evening, their seventh straight game in the friendly confines of their home stadium. The Rebels have been one of the top teams in the 12th Region this season and proved to be as much in this one, as the Warriors just couldn't keep up. The home team eventually fell by a score of 17-3 in just five innings of play.
The Warriors were led by two RBI's from Jayden Taylor, as well as a single RBI from Kyle West. Wyatt Morgan and Jonah Brock also had hits in the ball game. Travis Burton got the start on the mound, pitching just one and one third innings. Taylor and Jace Gager also got some time on the mound during the contest. Boyle County was led by two RBI's apiece from five different batters, as well as a home run from junior Cameron Owens.
Southwestern falls to 13-15 and will have three games over the course of Friday and Saturday.
