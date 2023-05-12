The Warriors of Southwestern were trying to break a losing streak heading into a Thursday night contest against Whitley County, the top ranked team in the 13th Region. Unfortunately, Southwestern couldn't find solid contact on the ball throughout the game, only managing four hits over the five innings played as they fell by a score of 14-0.
The Warriors were led by a hit apiece from Jonas Gallagher, Wyatt Morgan, Ben Howard and Jonah Brock, with Gallagher recording the lone extra base hit with a double. Southwestern used a combination of three pitchers over the course of the ball game, those being Braden Morrow, Travis Burton and Hunter Lewis, with the three combining for three strikeouts. Whitley County was led by three RBI's apiece from junior Bryce Anderson and senior Sam Harp.
Southwestern will conclude the regular season on Friday with a home contest against Rockcastle County.
