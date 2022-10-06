On Thursday evening, the Southwestern Warriors and Wayne County Lady Cardinals squared off for the Girls 48th District Championship, although both teams had already secured a birth in the 12th Region Tournament as well. After a lackluster start to the 2022 season, the Warriors had shown signs of the team that made it all the way to the 2021 12th Region Title Game, coming into the postseason with a seven-game winning streak.
In the past two meetings between the two schools during the season, Southwestern won by a score of 8-0 both times. This game would be much more of a defensive battle, although the Warriors would still pull away with a 2-0 victory to claim the district championship.
There was a ton of defense between both squads in the early goings of the first half, as outside of a few corner kicks, there were no shots on goal until the 18th minute. Senior Ashlan Cunnagin would take the first shot of the game during the 18th minute, although it would be blocked by a defender. She would then turn around in the 19th minute and score her next shot, a strike into the left side of the goal to put the Warriors ahead 1-0.
Following a Southwestern corner kick in the 20th minute, senior Haylee Flynn would make solid contact with the ball, striking it into the left side of the net as well to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
Haylee Flynn would then have two more shots in the 25th and 27th minutes, although both of them would miss the goal. Wayne County would be able to get a lot of touches on the ball in the first few minutes of the game, but Southwestern would dominate the time of possession for the rest of the half.
Senior Carinne Souders would strike the ball in the 29th minute, although it would be blocked. She would then have two close strikes in the next minute, with one even glancing off the side crossbar of the goal.
In the 35th minute of the game, Souders and fellow senior Jadyn Campbell would have close looks at the net for the final attempts of the half for either team, as they would go into the halftime break with the score 2-0.
Souders would start off the second half with shots in the 41st, 48th, and 50th minutes, but would miss the goal on each one. Senior Sydney Jones would also miss a shot in the 51st minute of the game.
In the 59th minute, Souders had a close opportunity at the net, as her strike would deflect off of the goalkeeper’s back, but solid defensive work by the Lady Cardinals would stop the opportunity. In one of the last chances at the net from either team, a shot by junior Cheyenne Phillips would be saved by the Wayne County goalkeeper.
There would not be a lot of chances by Wayne County in the second half, as the backline unit for the Warriors would prevent the ball from ever really getting past midfield. Southwestern would be celebrating at the end of the game, as they claimed the 48th District Title with their 2-0 victory.
The 48th All-District team was announced following the game and featured the following players: from McCreary Central seniors Yasinya Mitchell and Jayden Lyons, from Wayne County freshmen Joyce Domingues, Kelley Valsquez, and Kiley Bell, and from Southwestern junior Shaley Daulton, sophomore Destiny Sadler, senior Carinne Souders, and senior Haylee Flynn. Flynn was also named the MVP of the 48th District Tournament.
