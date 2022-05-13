Southwestern girls place first at Lincoln County All-Comers

STANFORD – With the regional track meet just a few weeks away, local track athletes geared up for post-season championships in Tuesday's Lincoln County All-Comers track meet. Five local athletes came away with first place finishes in the meet.
Somerset's Emily Ham won the triple jump with a best mark of 32'06" and placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.04.
Southwestern's Caleb Perrin won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 53.25.
Somerset's Lucy McArthur won the pole vault with a best height of 7'06".
Pulaski County's Lexi Lawless won the discus event with a best of 108'01" and placed second in the shot put at 31'09".
Southwestern's Preston Frost won the won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.36.
Pulaski County's Anna Farmer placed second in the girls high jump with best clearance of 4'4".
Southwestern's Bekah Clark placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.26 and placed second in the 400-meter dash at 62.63.
Bluegrass United's Chloe West placed second in the girls 1600-meter run with a time of 5:33.8 and placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:31.2.
Pulaski County's T.J. Colyer placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.22 and placed second in the long jump with a best of 19'08.75".
Pulaski County's Alex Cundiff placed second in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:25.4.
Pulaski County's Logan Stamper placed second in the triple jump at 37'06.5".
Pulaski County's Kenzie Cupp placed third in the long jump with a best of 15'0.75".
Pulaski County's Casey Bussell placed third in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 11.79.
Pulaski County's Kannon Cundiff placed third in the boys 400-meter dash at 53.89.
Southwestern's Madeline Peterson placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:43.4.
Pulaski County's Barek Williams placed placed third in the triple jump with a best of 37'04".
Southwestern's Trevor Hansen placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:50.2.
Southwestern's Jadyn Campbell placed third in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.92 and placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.04.
Pulaski County's Cayden Lancaster placed third in the high jump at 5'06" and placed third in the long jump at 19'07.75".
The Southwestern boys 800-meter relay team of Victor Colyer, Preston Frost, Ben Coomer, and Tristan Weddle won with a time of 1:36.3.
The Pulaski County boys 1600-meter relay team of Casey Bussell, T.J. Colyer, Kannon Cundiff, Logan Stamper won with a time of 3:39.9.
The Southwestern girls 800-meter relay team of Ayden Smiddy, Kathryn Carrington, Jadyn Campbell, and Bekah Clark won with a time of 1:54.7.
The Southwestern girls 1600-meter relay team of of Bekah Clark, Jadyn Campbell, Kathryn Carrington, and Ayden Smiddy won with a time of 4:28.3.
The Southwestern girls 3200-meter relay team of Kathryn Carrington, Madeline Peterson, Jiwoo Han, and Katie Smith won with a time of 11:51.48.
Southwestern was the top girls team with a score of 78 points, while Pulaski County and Somerset tied for fifth with 49 points. In the boys standings, Pulaski County was second with 74 points, Southwestern was third with 55 points, and Somerset was 13th with 8 points.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
