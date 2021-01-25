Southwestern girls rank 11th in AP state rankings, Somerset boys rank 20th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lexington Catholic (8) 8-0 114 2
2. Bowling Green (4) 4-0 113 1
3. Cov. Catholic - 7-1 84 4
4. North Laurel - 7-0 78 6
(tie) Lou. Male (1) 0-0 78 3
6. Lou. Ballard - 0-0 51 5
7. Ashland Blazer - 5-1 41 8
8. George Rogers Clark - 8-0 36 NR
9. St. Henry - 6-1 33 9
10. Lou. Fern Creek - 0-0 24 7
Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 23. John Hardin 15. Lex. Henry Clay 7. Highlands 3. Lyon Co. 3. Oldham Co. 3. Boyd Co. 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Lou. Trinity 2. Somerset 1. Boyle Co. 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Anderson Co. (10) 8-0 118 1
2. Bethlehem (2) 9-0 106 2
3. Lou. Sacred Heart - 7-0 91 4
4. Lou. Butler - 0-0 71 3
5. Elizabethtown - 7-0 69 6
6. Ryle - 6-1 45 7
7. Marshall Co. - 6-1 33 8
8. Franklin Co. - 7-2 29 5
9. Boyd Co. - 4-0 22 T9
10. Notre Dame - 6-1 20 T9
Others receiving votes: Scott 10. Southwestern 10. Bullitt East 10. Lou. DuPont Manual 6. Bishop Brossart 6. Graves Co. 5. North Laurel 4. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Bardstown 2. Cooper 1.
¶
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.