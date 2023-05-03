Four senior girls on the Southwestern Tennis team were honored on Tuesday night before the team went on to beat Rockcastle County by a score of 5-3. Mahailey Kincer, Serenity Newell-Goodwin, MacKenzie Barnett and Emily Morrow were recognized before the match began for their contributions to the program. Terae Handlos, Alexis Freeman, Brooklyn Wolke, MacKenzie Barnett and Anna Jensen were all victorious in the match vs. the Lady Rockets. The Southwestern Girls Tennis team improved their record to 13-6 on the season.
Baylee Collingsworth is the other senior for the Lady Warrior tennis team. She was unable to attend the ceremony because she was in Lexington receiving the Bluegrass Orthopedics State Female Champion Award. She has battled back from multiple years of sickness and major surgeries to excel in Volleyball and Tennis her Senior year. She will be recognized as a senior for the Southwestern Girls Tennis team before the match at home against Mercer County on Thursday, May 4.
