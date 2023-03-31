The Southwestern Warrior tennis teams travelled to Nicholasville on Thursday to play East Jessamine at Top Seed Tennis and both sides came home victorious. The girls won their overall match 5-2 led by junior Terae Handlos winning 8-0. The boys won by sweeping the Jaguars 7-0 led by sophomore Jackson Flynn winning 8-0.
Brooklyn Wolke, Emily Morrow, Alexis Freeman, Mahailey Kincer, Baylee Collingsworth, Sarah McBride, Reagan Goldson and MacKenzie Barnett also posted wins for the girls.
Jackson Wright, Aaron Doan, Cohl Pierce, Quinn McGurire, Andrew Wolke, Chris Brown, Ohm Patel, Austin Abbott, Lucas Hill, Jonathan Goleman, Caiden Gensel, Aiden Coulter and Adam Piontek all won on the boys side.
The girls record overall now stands at 7-3 and the boys improved their record to 4-6. Both teams will return to action after Spring Break with a trip to play McCreary Central on April 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.