The Southwestern Warriors had a game on Friday before a pair of home games on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors managed to go 1-2 during that three game span.
In their game on Friday against Clay County, the Warriors prevailed 4-2. Southwestern was led by two RBI's from Jackson Couch and an RBI from Wyatt Morgan. Cameron Shipp got the win on the mound, throwing for six innings and allowing just four hits and one run while striking out 10 batters. Jonas Gallagher got the save in the seventh inning. Clay County was led by an RBI apiece from juniors Brandin Crawford and Tate Rice.
Southwestern fell in their first game on Saturday to Garrard County, being shut out on the scoreboard 3-0. The Warriors had two hits from Gallagher and a hit from Couch in the game. Braden Morrow got the start, pitching six innings and allowing just three runs with three strikeouts. Garrard County was led by an RBI apiece from three different batters.
The third game, between Southwestern and Adair County, went far into extra innings. The contest lasted all the way to the 11th inning until Adair took down the Warriors 11-10. Southwestern was led by two RBI's apiece from Caleb Ramsey, Kyle West and Daniel Case, as well as an RBI each from Jayce Gager, Ben Howard and Morgan. The Warriors used three different pitchers in the contest, with Travis Burton pitching a majority of it with five and one-third innings pitched, striking out five. Adair County was led by four RBI's from freshman Bryce Russell.
Southwestern's record now sits at 12-13 for the season and the Warriors will be back in action on Monday as they host Somerset.
