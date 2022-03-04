Southwestern handles Somerset, advances to Finals

STANFORD – In a game that has been years in the making, the Southwestern Lady Warriors and the Somerset Lady Jumpers faced off on Friday evening in a battle to advance to the 12th Region Championship. These two teams do not play each other regularly, and in fact this was the first time they had met in any capacity in the past few years. As such, the tension was thick throughout the gymnasium of Lincoln County High School.
A fun tidbit, the last time the Lady Jumpers were in the regional semifinals (2001) was the same year that first-year head coach Cassandra McWhorter was a senior at Lincoln County and won the 12th Region. Now, leading the Lady Jumpers to a great first year under her leadership, would history repeat itself?
As the game got underway, it truly seemed like it might, with both teams playing very solid defense en route to a tight game through the first 10 minutes of game action. However, the more battle-tested group of the Lady Warriors dominated the game the rest of the way through, and advanced to their 2nd straight regional championship game by a score of 43-23.
A shoutout to both of the crowds who came to support their schools, one of the loudest high school gym experiences I can remember.
Southwestern coach Junior Molden had the following to say about the crowd tonight, "Probably the best we've ever been in. Honestly, the best I've ever been in since I've been here. Great atmosphere."
Molden also went on to say, "Somerset came to play, gave us everything they had. I'm glad our defense held up. We got the looks we wanted during the game but just couldn't make them. You have to give them credit. I thought Coach McWhorter done a great job, did what she had to do to compete with us tonight."
He also stated the following about the game being so pressure-packed with most of the players knowing each other, "It's just tough because we know each other, but we haven't played in so long. Our schools haven't played since 2018 and that's one time in about 10 years. We tried to schedule them this year, but it just didn't work out. We are looking to start scheduling them starting next year, and it should be a great atmosphere in each of our gyms."
The first point of the game was scored in the opening few seconds by Somerset's Makenzie Fisher, although it was soon countered by a 2-point basket by Southwestern's Kinsley Molden, making the score 2-1 in favor of the Lady Warriors. Points would be at a premium the rest of the way through the quarter, however, as Southwestern managed 3 more points (1 from Ayden Smiddy and 2 from Kaylee Young following a steal), and Somerset would add 4 more points (1 from Kate Bruner and 3 from Jaelyn Dye), to make it a 5-5 tie at the end of the first quarter, with both defenses playing to top form at this point.
The two crowds were extra loud at this point in the contest, and early on the 2 teams would stay at a tie at 7-7 following a made basket a piece from both teams (Southwestern's Payton Acey and Somerset's Sophie Barnes). However, the shooting would finally show up for the Lady Warriors the rest of the way through the 1st half, as Southwestern would outscore the Lady Jumpers 16-4 the remainder of the 2nd quarter (including a 15-0 run for a majority of it) and took a 23-11 lead into the locker room. Southwestern was led through this quarter by great play from Makayla Noritis (7 points), Smiddy (2 points), Acey (2 points), and Molden (5 points), while Somerset's final 4 points of the quarter were scored by Barnes (2) and Dye (2).
The 3rd quarter started with the Lady Warriors fully in charge, although this is not discrediting the effort of the Lady Jumpers, who clearly left everything they had left on the court tonight. Unfortunately for Somerset, they just couldn't keep up with Southwestern once they found a bit of an offensive stride, with Southwestern outscoring them 14-7 over the course of the frame to increase their lead to 19 points at 37-18 as the 3rd quarter came to a close. Southwestern was led throughout the quarter by stellar play and points scored by Young (5), Acey (7), and Smiddy (2), while Somerset was led through the quarter by Taya Mills (4 points), Fisher (2 points), and Bruner (1 point).
Once again, the shooting became ice cold throughout the 4th and final period of the game, although at this point it wouldn't really affect the outcome, especially in the final few minutes as Southwestern began to deploy the 4 corners offense to start draining time off the clock. The Lady Warriors did end up with a slight scoring advantage over the course of the quarter (6-5) and as time expired, Southwestern was on their way to their 2nd straight 12th Region Championship game with their 43-23 victory over the Lady Jumpers. Southwestern's final points on the night were scored by Acey (2), Molden (2), and Smiddy (2), while Somerset's final 5 points were scored by Haley Combs (3) and Fisher (2).
Congratulations go out to the Lady Jumpers on an absolutely fantastic season! There were no seniors on this team so they will definitely be back in the mix next season with all their returning players (including Grace Bruner who missed a majority of this season with an injury).
Somerset was led in scoring on the night by Jaelyn Dye with 5 points (along with 3 rebounds) and Makenzie Fisher with 5 points (along with 6 rebounds and 2 steals). The Lady Jumpers also had contributions from Taya Mills (4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists), Sophie Barnes (4 points), Haley Combs (3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal), and Kate Bruner (2 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals). Southwestern was led in scoring by Payton Acey with 13 points (along with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals).
The Lady Warriors also got contributions from Kinsley Molden (9 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals), Makayla Noritis (7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal), Ayden Smiddy (7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals), and Kaylee Young (7 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block).
Southwestern will face off against the Mercer County Lady Titans, who they played at the end of the regular season, with Mercer coming away with a 63-54 victory. The 12th Region Tournament title game is set for Saturday evening at 7 p.m., with the winner earning a spot in the Girls Sweet 16 State Tournament at Rupp Arena.
