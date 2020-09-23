Southwestern handles Wayne County in 3 sets

SOMERSET -- After three losses on Saturday, the Southwestern Warriors got back on track with a three-set victory in a 48th District match-up against the Wayne County Cardinals on Monday night.
"We came off of a big weekend, three games on Saturday, so I think at the beginning we were still struggling a little bit," said Southwestern head coach Melissa Gaunce. "We kind of ended the day a little rough on Saturday so I think they were struggling a little bit to find their rhythm tonight, but still had a good first set.
"But in the second set, I feel like we really started to push those free balls up more towards the middle of the court," the SWHS coach added. "Our setter was able to get everybody involved and we we able to run our offense. Our defense is still doing such a good job at keeping balls in play. We have a lot of options everywhere this year so we're just trying to figure out how we can use all those people in the best position and what's going to be best for us in the long run."
Senior Maddy Foster racked up 29 assists throughout three sets to help her Warriors to victory. She was an offensive spark for Southwestern throughout the night.
In the opening set, the Cardinals go a headstart with a 4-1 run, but the Warriors quickly caught up and never looked back. After they took the lead, they never looked back and took a 25-17 win.
In the first set, Leah Hollis, Emmie Vanover, Payton Brock, and Avery Rose all had kills for the Warriors. Foster and Katie Shaw had blocks, and Hollis had an ace as well to help lead to the set victory.
For Wayne County, Mallory Campbell, Elizabeth Wright, and Lesie Dodd had kills during the first set.
At the start of the second set, the Cardinals got off to another lead which included a 6-1 run fueled by kills from Campbell and Dodd, and an ace by Campbell.
A block by Vanover, a kill by Kylee Tucker, and three straight aces by Hollis put the Warriors right back in it.
After taking the lead, Southwestern dominated the remainder of the set to win it 25-15.
The Warriors were paced in the second set by kills by Tucker, Rose, Brock, and Vanover; blocks by Vanover, and Rose; and aces by Hollis and Fisher.
The Cardinals had kills by Campbell and Dodd, and an ace by Campbell as well.
While Wayne County did not have a run at the start of the third set like the did in the first two, they kept the set very competitive early on. The teams went back and forth until tied 10-10, and that was when the Warriors took off and rolled to a 25-15 set win.
Throughout the final set, the Warriors had kills from Vanover, Rose, Brock, Kamryn Young, and Shaw. Hollis added another pair of aces as well.
For the Cardinals, Lorin and Leslie Dodd both had kills, along with Wright and Campbell as well.
Junior Avery Rose led the Warriors with 12 kills, as Payton Brock and Emmie Vanover followed right behind her with 8.
The win by the Southwestern Warriors puts them at 5-3 on the season. The loss dropped the Wayne County Cardinals to 2-5.
